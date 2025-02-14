"Put him in the Gulag": Ethan Klein disses HasanAbi in freestyle rap during latest H3 Podcast episode

YouTuber Ethan Klein recently dissed Twitch streamer and fellow commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" in an impromptu freestyle rap during the latest episode of his podcast, the H3 Podcast. To those unaware, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been beefing since the former released a video specifically criticizing HasanAbi while talking about their past association as co-hosts of the Leftovers podcast.

In one segment of his impromptu rap, he could be heard asking to send HasanAbi to the "Gulag," stating:

"If Stalin were alive today, he'd look at Hasan and put his body in the hay to feed the animals, that's what he's worth. He looks at Hasan, he's a capitalist scumbag. That's what it's about. Yeah, Gulag, put him in the Gulag, because he's basically going to just turn to goo."

"Cringe": H3 Podcast's executive producer Daniel Swerdlove reacts to Ethan Klein's rap diss against Karl Marx

YouTuber Ethan Klein is a popular commentator on YouTube, often making videos covering ongoing internet or real-life drama while providing his own opinions on the matter. Further, his content sometimes covers individuals he has previously had feuds with, including Twitch streamers HasanAbi and Ludwig.

In his most recent episode on the H3 Podcast, he also dropped a rap freestyle focusing on Karl Marx, a philosopher and political figure known for his theories covering capitalism, socialism, and communism. Cussing out Marx in his freestyle, Klein said:

"Literally, that dude, oh, I'm going to write a whole theory about working and I've never had a f**king job in my life. I'm a hack, a loser, a hypocrite, a dork, a b**ch, a nobody, a ghost... what have I ever done except get hundreds of millions of people killed. Wow, my theory is really great, let's all go to hell. That's what Marx is. And hell, you know what the governing body of government is, it's communism. Marxists sitting in a throne next to Satan."

Daniel "Dan" Swerdlove reacted to this rap with a single word, stating:

"Cringe."

To which Klein replied:

"I'm right! Everything I said about Marx is right! That motherf**ker never even had a job, what the f**k does he know about the working class people."

In other news, Ethan Klein recently revealed that a lawsuit had been filed against him by a former housekeeper. The YouTuber claimed he would never settle the lawsuit and would rather pay his attorneys double than what she is asking for.

