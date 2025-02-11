"She gets nothing": Ethan Klein claims he will never settle the lawsuit filed by his housekeeper

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently talked about the lawsuit filed by his former housekeeper, Elizabeth, and stated that he would not be settling it. He explained during the latest episode of his podcast — titled An Ex-Employee is suing me — that Elizabeth would "explicitly" avoid washing his children's dishes, claiming that it was Klein's and his wife's responsibility to clean them.

Ethan Klein claimed that the lawsuit against him was "bogus," and that he had "nothing to fear" if it went to court:

"One, we're completely in the right, we have everything documented. So, we have nothing to fear by this going to, you know, going to trial or whatever, in front of a judge."

He continued:

"The second thing is, you guys know about me, is that I never f**king let people... I would rather pay the attorneys double than what she's asking for if that's what it takes... There's no quarter left for her. She gets nothing... So, it's just a totally bogus, pathetic lawsuit, and it's going to be super easy..."

"It was like in the six figures": Ethan Klein claims his former housekeeper approached employment to "shake him down" for money

In the latest episode of his podcast, Klein explained the reasons behind him letting his former housekeeper go, which eventually led him to be sued by her.

Klein claimed that she had been creating a "hostile work environment" at his home through her behavior and stated that he had "no choice" but to fire her.

He stated:

"Elizabeth, the one who's suing me, she would explicitly not wash the dishes because she was like, 'Oh, that's your job.' Like, our kids' dishes. And, our nanny has her hands full. Like, she is busy as f**k. And it was like, these little pathetic, snide things that she was constantly doing. I literally had no choice. I had zero choice but to fire her."

While explaining the process through which he fired his former housekeeper, Klein claimed that he had given her a "generous" severance package:

"So, you know, we fired her. We did it through HR. Everything on the up and up. We gave her a very generous severance package because I care about her and I don't want to leave her high and dry. Yeah, so she ended up, threatening us I guess. For a while now, she contacted some employment attorneys... They were trying to shake us down for a lot of money... It was like in the six figures."

In other news, Ethan Klein and fellow Twitch streamer HasanAbi have been beefing online recently. This feud has been exacerbated by a Content Nuke YouTube video released by Ethan Klein, which specifically targets HasanAbi and levies multiple allegations against him.

