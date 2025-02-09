"I'll do it": Asmongold says he can moderate an Ethan Klein vs HasanAbi debate amid their feud

Twitch streamer and commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently claimed that he would be willing to act as a moderator for a debate between H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein and fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi".

To those unaware, Klein and Hasan have been beefing online recently, especially after the former released a YouTube video solely focused on criticizing the latter.

Volunteering to act as the middle man if the two decide to debate, Asmongold said:

"If Hasan and Ethan want to debate, if they want a moderator, I'll do it. Yeah, they want a moderator I'll do it, sure."

Trending

Expand Tweet

"You think I would ever refuse content?": Asmongold offers to moderate debate between Ethan Klein and HasanAbi amid their ongoing feud

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been beefing with each other since the pair seemingly dissolved their former co-hosted podcast, Leftovers, back in November 2023. Klein had made an announcement, claiming that the split came as a result of differences in their view on the Israel-Gaza conflict following the attacks in October 2023.

Since then, Klein has insinuated in his Content Nuke - Hasan Piker YouTube video that HasanAbi had been radicalizing his viewers, and has further apologized for providing the left-wing political commentator a mainstream platform. He has also claimed that HasanAbi had "duped" him and acted as a "Trojan Horse" towards his community.

Now, Asmongold recently stepped in to give his two cents on the matter, and stated that he would be interested in participating as a moderator in a potential debate between HasanAbi and Ethan Klein as he would not want to pass up an opportunity for more "content":

"Fine with me... Oh, you think I would ever refuse content? Hasan would never? Well, he was the one that initiated it. Hasan wanted to debate Ethan himself. Yeah, so, I don't know what you mean by that... Hasan refused to watch the video (Ethan Klein's Content Nuke)? Yeah, makes sense why he wouldn't want to platform a video that's negative about him. I think that you shouldn't expect him to."

On the other side, HasanAbi recently claimed that Asmongold's father was a fan and a supporter of him, and that the father-son duo did not see eye to eye when it came to their political beliefs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback