"Asmon dad is a fan": HasanAbi claims Asmongold's father is his supporter and does not agree with his son on politics

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently claimed during a broadcast on the Amazon-owned platform that the father of fellow Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" may be his supporter. Furthermore, he claimed that there were some differences between Asmongold and his father in their political beliefs.

Talking about the matter while reading his live chat during a Twitch broadcast on January 30, 2025, HasanAbi said:

"Oh, Asmon dad called Asmongold to talk about me? Asmon dad is a fan and he is a watcher. He's a head, he's a HasanAbi head."

Trending

HasanAbi claims Asmongold's father differs from his son on a "lot of political issues"

HasanAbi is known to be a left-leaning political commentator on Twitch, who, owing to his outspoken nature, is often seen being involved in online feuds. One example is his feud with Ethan Klein, which emerged over conflicting opinions regarding the Gaza-Israel situation.

On the other hand, Asmongold is known for providing his reaction and commentary on viral topics in gaming and on social media, including gaming news, internet drama, and controversies. However, he also often expresses contentious opinions on political topics, such as making controversial remarks regarding Palestinians or on the subject of deportation.

As per HasanAbi, Asmongold's father is an avid follower of the Turkish-American's content. Subsequently, the latter also disagrees with Asmon on a variety of political topics, claimed Hasan:

"I hope he doesn't hate me now, because I've been very critical of Asmongold. Asmon dad does not agree with Asmongold on a lot of political issues. Yeah... No, it's not a bit. It's real. It's a real thing."

On the other side, Asmongold was recently called out by Twitch streamer and OnlyFangs guild member Yamatosdeath during a broadcast. Yamatosdeath critiqued Asmongold's lifestyle, and claimed that the Austin, Texas resident has "cockroaches crawling onto him".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback