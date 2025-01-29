“They're mad at me for wanting to get them out” — Asmongold slams netizens for calling him “inhumane” over his take on deportation

Recently, OTK member and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" found himself facing backlash over a comment he made concerning the deportation news that has been making rounds in the online community. For context, one X user made a post targeting Asmongold where he appeared to make mocking comments about migrants getting deported.

In the clip, the streamer was dubbed "inhumane." Here's what he said in the clip:

"They are doing this thing about deportation where they bring celebrities to deport people and it made me wonder, what is the probability that Tom Homan will let me go with him, dressed up as Ash Ketchum, watching them do deportation."

To hear what Asmongold has said, click here

That said, the OTK member fired back at his critics, claiming that the clip was out of context. He said that originally, the rant was meant against an alleged sex offender. He wrote:

"In the clip, it's stated that this individual has been convicted of sex crimes involving children, when asked about if he was, he says 'not really.' Instead of getting mad at the predator, they're mad at me for wanting to get them out of the f**king country."

Asmongold fires back at critics (Image via X/@Asmongold)

Asmongold shares the context behind his recent rant about deportation

Twitch streamer Asmongold also addressed the criticism on his YouTube channel. He shared the full context of his comments to clarify his stance, as some people found them insensitive.

In the streamer's clip, he was reacting to a segment where Dr. Phil was allowed to accompany U.S. officials to deliver a deportation notice to an individual. The individual in question was also accused of a sexual crime.

Following the streamer's reaction and his comments on X, some users jokingly suggested that he should personally accompany officials during a deportation segment. Some fans even said it would make for great content. The OTK member replied:

"I'm seriously considering doing it. It would be great content and I completely support them. Obviously the Pokémon thing isn't going to happen though, sorry lol"

Political content has increasingly become a significant part of mainstream streaming over the past few years. On January 28, 2025, Adin Ross, one of Kick's most prominent streamers, collaborated with former U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has also been vocal about the deportation policies.

