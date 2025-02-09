"She tried to shake us down for a huge amount of money": Ethan Klein responds to former employee's allegation in a lawsuit

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has responded to a lawsuit filed by a former employee against him and his wife, Hila Klein. For context, on February 9, 2025, images of a legal document surfaced on social media platforms such as Reddit and X. It showed that the plaintiff's attorney, Elizabeth Borda, filed a lawsuit against Hila and Ethan Klein on February 7, 2025, at 2:25 PM.

The court document indicated that the plaintiff had filed 16 complaints against the YouTuber couple. Some allegations against the Kleins included violating the California Family Rights Act, engaging in "disability discrimination in violation of FEHA (Fair Employment and Housing Act)," retaliation in violation of the California Paid Sick Leave Law, and wrongful termination, among others.

On February 9, 2025, Ethan Klein confirmed in an Instagram Story that his former housekeeper had filed a lawsuit. According to him, the employee was fired because she was "horrifically rude" to his children's nanny, and she allegedly badmouthed her.

While claiming that the housekeeper was treated as a "part of his family," the YouTuber wrote:

"Our former house keeper was fired for being horrificly rude to our boys nanny.. constantly calling her fat and asking when she gained all the weight. I gave her so many warnings hoping she would just stop, but she didn't. She was part of our family and we treated her like it, I tried everything to salvage the relationship but her conduct was inexcusable. This is all documented w HR which hopefully makes this an easy matter to settle. It feels extremely violating to know that someone that close to our family can turn around and do something like this."

Klein also responded to the housekeeper's allegation that she was fired because she requested time off for hernia surgery, writing:

"The part about her asking for time off for hernia surgery and then being fired is 100% fabricated. Anyone that knows us or works for us knows that is not something we would ever do. I care deeply for all of our employees and do everything in my power to do right by them. She tried to shake us down for a huge amount of money, which I immediately declined, knowing our innocence and refusing to ever concede to people like her."

Ethan Klein's Instagram story, in which he responded to the lawsuit (Image via @h3h3productions/Instagram)

"Surprised it didn't happen sooner" - Ethan Klein says it's "extremely common" for people to file lawsuits when someone "employs a lot of people"

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Ethan Klein stated that it is "extremely common" for people to file lawsuits against someone who "employs a lot of people." While expressing his "surprise," the content creator wrote:

"It's also worth mentioning this is extremely common when you employ a lot of people. Surprised it didn't happen sooner."

The H3 Podcast host's follow-up Instagram Story (Image via @h3h3productions/Instagram)

In other news, Ethan Klein recently explained how Hasan "HasanAbi" went on a tirade against Steven "Destiny" the first time they both met.

