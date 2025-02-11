Ethan Klein wagers $100k that he pays his housekeeper more than HasanAbi amid lawsuit

YouTuber Ethan Klein recently uploaded an Instagram story revealing details about the housekeeper of Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi". To those unaware, the two have been feuding online after Klein released a content nuke YouTube video targeting HasanAbi and levying multiple allegations against him.

In his Instagram story, Klein wrote a lengthy paragraph describing HasanAbi's domestic help, who supposedly works "full time" at the political commentator's house. Klein posted this story in response to a Reddit post on r/h3h3productions, calling out HasanAbi's community for being "naive" and discussing the possibility of there being a household help at the latter's house.

Ethan Klein's Instagram story stated:

"No I met her! She's a lovely Hispanic lady, doesn't speak English, she cleans & cooks, works full time I believe - Hasan grunts and uses google to talk to her."

Referring to HasanAbi's politically left-leaning socialist stance, Ethan Klein claimed that HasanAbi's housekeeper is not on a "socialist pay plan" and supposedly is paid "slightly above minimum wage." Claiming that she is entitled to a "percent of his profits" from streaming as per HasanAbi's political ideology, Ethan Klein wrote:

"She seems to NOT be on his utopian socialist pay plan, where everyone is entitled to the means of their production. She frees up a ton of time for Hasan to stream, works in his home, is very clearly part of his production. She should be entitled to a percent of his profits, by his own logic."

Calling out HasanAbi for what he labeled as "obvious hypocrisy," Klein continued:

"Judging from what I saw, she’s prob making slightly above minimum wage. It just shows the obvious hypocrisy and total insincerity of Hasan's socialism. He also tells everyone that visits to never mention her for “obvious reasons”. Bc he knows it makes him look like a charlatan. I don’t care about sharing anything confidential as he has pretty clearly expressed our friendship was a farce."

"I'll donate $100,000 to charity": Ethan Klein challenges HasanAbi to prove that he pays his housekeeper more than the former

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been involved in a feud ever since the two decided to split from their co-hosted podcast, Leftovers, while citing differences in opinions over the Israel-Gaza conflict as the reason behind it. Since then, Klein has accused HasanAbi of acting as a "Trojan Horse" for his community and claimed that HasanAbi attempted to "radicalize" his followers.

On the other side, Ethan Klein revealed during a recent episode of his H3 Podcast that his former housekeeper, Elizabeth, is suing him after he fired her for creating a "hostile work environment" and refusing to wash his kids' dishes while calling it his and his wife's responsibility.

In a subsequent story, Ethan Klein revealed that his housekeeper has various employment benefits, and stated that he would donate $100,000 to charity if HasanAbi is able to prove that he pays his housekeeper more than Klein:

"I'll even take it a step further! I bet that me, Ethan Klein the capitalist, pays his house keeper more than Hasan. Ours has health insurance, vision, dental, 401k, paid vacation and sick days, plus a very good salary. I'll donate $100,000 to charity if Hasan can prove he pays his house keeper more than me. :)"

In the latest episode of the H3 Podcast, Ethan Klein discussed the lawsuit against him in detail and claimed that he would rather pay his lawyers double the amount being asked for by his former housekeeper over settling the lawsuit directly by paying her.

