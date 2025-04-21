Bad Empanada accuses Ethan Klein of lying about getting sent "human skulls" after CPS controversy

Australian-Argentinian YouTuber Yanis "Bad Empanada" has responded to Ethan Klein's claims of receiving "human skulls" in the mail. He insinuated that Ethan was trying to "play the victim" and bought the human skulls.

In one of his posts dated April 21, 2025, Bad Empanada wrote:

"Imagine getting destroyed so bad for genocide apologia that you’re reduced to trying to play the victim by buying novelty human skulls, claiming that someone else sent them to you as a threat, and posting pictures of them with the tags from the store you bought them from still plainly visible. Zionists will do literally anything to avoid reckoning with the reality of their ideology."

Ethan Klein claimed he received "human skulls" in the mail

In March 2025, Ethan claimed that someone filed a false report with the Child Protective Services, stating that he mistreated his children. Recently, he stated that he received "human skulls" in the mail when CPS was called to his house.

During the latest episode of the H3 Podcast, the YouTuber said that the mail he received prompted an FBI interview. He stated:

"There's something that I've never talked about publicly, but around the same time, we received two human skulls in the mail at our home, which led to us having a very pleasant interview with the FBI. Things have progressed well past the point of, 'That's just what the internet does.'"

Ethan Klein had previously shared his experience with the CPS when they first visited his home after the report was filed. In the episode of H3 Podcast, dated March 7, 2025, Klein stated:

"It culminated in somebody, finally, an anonymous call went into them (CPS) on the third, saying that they were someone that works at the house and they wanted to report us because our kids are crawling around and eating dog s**t and getting viruses. When he first showed up, he's like, 'Somebody you know who made the report,' and I'm like, 'No, okay.' I mean yeah, you could easily impersonate."

(Timestamp: 13:55)

