LowTierGod and DDG drama explained

Controversial streamer Dalauan "LowTierGod," also known as "LTG," has made headlines after he leveled allegations against Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as "DDG." It all started on April 19, 2025, when a one-minute-19-second video went viral on X, in which LowTierGod accused DDG of artificially inflating his Twitch subscribers and concurrent viewership.

Ad

While reacting to X user @scubaryan_'s post, which announced that Darryl had amassed 70,000 Twitch subscribers during his Japan trip, LowTierGod insinuated that the musician's livestreaming metrics were not genuine.

He remarked:

"If you think that this n***a got 70,000 authentic subs, you're out of your f**king mind. If you think the viewer are real, y'all are out of your f**king mind. You don't just do this s**t randomly. Bro, somebody find me a clip from two months ago, where was the sub count at? Nobody grows that fast on Twitch. Nobody, bruh! You're going to tell me this n***a is at 70,000? Kai averages at 100,000. Y'all n***as are slow, bro. You're going to tell me that this n***a only is what, some thousands under Kai?"

Ad

Trending

Asserting that he believed DDG was "botting" his viewership, the fighting games streamer alleged that the 27-year-old "has the money to funnel" viewbots:

"Bro, the s**t is botted, my n***a! Whether you want to believe it or not, the s**t is botted. The n***a has the money to funnel that s**t. Bro, you know who used to talk about this? You know who used to talk about this n***a and be real? SoLLUMINATI."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DDG responds to viewbotting allegations, claiming he "doesn't care that much to do that"

The following day, April 20, 2025, DDG responded to the viewbotting allegations, claiming that he "doesn't care enough" to artificially inflate his viewership. Claiming that his "real passion" was music, Darryl insinuated that he intended to discuss LowTierGod's remarks "later on."

He said:

"I ain't going to lie, bro, I don't care enough to bot no views, brother. I don't! I don't bro. Like... at the end of the day, and I ain't even talking about who you all are talking about, I'll get to that later on. But I'm saying, like bro, I just don't care that much to do that. Like, my real passion is music. You feel me? Like, my passion is music. I do this content s**t in my sleep. I've been doing that for damn 10 years. Like, my passion is really music. You know?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"F**k your animal, I hope it gets Parkinson's" - DDG slams LowTierGod

During the same livestream, DDG reacted to LowTierGod's video mentioned above. Expressing his discontent with the Twitch streamer's remarks, DDG stated that he hoped Dalauan's pet animal "gets Parkinson's."

He added:

"'He grinding.' Look, your own people talking, he said he grinding. Why are you hating, dog? Little a** chain. And f**k your animal, n***a! Whatever animal you got, f**k your animal, I hope it gets Parkinson's, n***a! F**k your animal, n***a! You got a cat? F**k your cat, n***a! B**ch a** n***a!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to LowTierGod's allegation of artificially increasing Twitch subscriptions, the Michigan native said:

"You can't bot subs, you stupid b**ch! How can you bot subs? If that's the case, n***a, then why the f**k don't you do it? Because this is bad! You've got 26 subs the whole time, bro!"

LowTierGod has yet to respond to Darryl's recent comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More