Why is LowTierGod considered to be a controversial Twitch Streamer?

Dalauan Sparrow, widely recognized by his online alias, LowTierGod (LTG), has swiftly gained notoriety within the streaming community thanks to his often provocative behavior. With more than 238K followers on his Twitch channel, he has a substantial online presence. However, he has faced bans in the past, stemming from various controversies.

LowTierGod, who has been a content creator for over a decade now, has a history of online controversies. For instance, in 2013, he garnered attention for uploading a video directed at Boogie2988, where he made pointed remarks about the fellow creator's weight. He said:

"This is a f**king video on some fat f**k on YouTube named Boogie2988. Now, I'm tired of this fat f**k popping up on all my search engines when I'm looking for a f**king work out video."

What are LowTierGod's recent controversies?

LowTierGod's toxic personality can be traced back to his early days of playing Street Fighter 4, during which he frequently engaged in hateful tirades and displayed a tendency to rage quit in front of his audience whenever he found himself on the verge of losing.

His controversial behavior has led to suspensions on multiple occasions, with at least four bans in his past. For instance, one notable incident occurred when, after losing more than 50 consecutive matches to a streamer named Punishere, LowTierGod encouraged his followers to launch online attacks against him. Such actions directly contravene Twitch's Terms of Service.

In a more recent controversy, he found himself in hot water after making disparaging and transphobic comments directed at another individual (@BlastCero) who identified as non-binary. He made the following remarks:

"He ain't trans. He ain't f**king getting his d**k slit. He ain't got the balls for that. If you're a real tranny, a real transexual, crossdresser, whatever the f**k you wanna call it, get your d**k slit."

The streamer has been involved in other problematic acts, such as doxxing individuals who criticized him. In one particularly concerning incident, he even showed a person's alleged house on his stream, which clearly violates Twitch's Terms of Service.

Beef with JiDion and Kai Cenat

LowTierGod has also been involved in controversies with other prominent streamers in 2022, including Jidon "JiDion" and Kai Cenat. For examle, when JiDion shared a heartfelt video addressing racial prejudice on Twitch, LTG responded by mocking JiDion's video. He said:

"I don't really understand why a guy like JiDion, who is very popular and has a huge fan base, verified on multiple platforms, gets millions of views per video, and then he has a side clip channel and endorsement, still streams on YouTube has a problem with getting banned on Twitch."

When Kai Cenat, another African-American streamer, dismissed LTG's views, he retaliated by targeting Kai and suggesting that Twitch doesn't promote Kai because he is "bad marketing."

In 2023 alone, LowTierGod has faced two suspensions. While the specific reasons for these bans earlier in the year weren't initially disclosed, it has since become known that his first ban in April was related to his use of racial slurs. The most recent one was a result of sharing a movie or video clip containing n*dity, which violated Twitch's content guidelines.