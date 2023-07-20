Controversial Kick streamer Suspendas was caught kicking a cat on stream

Controversial IRL streamer Avrom "Suspendas" is being called out on social media yet again after a clip from his recent stream made the rounds online. In the clip, he was seen kicking a cat that was attempting to climb onto his bed as he tried to sleep. The streamer has been embroiled in a lot of controversies in the past, and viewers may remember that he was arrested in Nepal recently for speaking inappropriately with an underage girl.

The American immigrant has been living in Japan for about eight years, making IRL content on various streaming platforms. In the last few months, he has been traveling all over Asia and collaborating with several streamers, including many from Ice Poseidon's circle.

While the original clip of Suspendas kicking the cat appears to have been deleted from Kick, mirrors have been posted on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

"Actual Degen streamer": Redditors react to Suspendas kicking a cat on stream

Avrom is a highly contentious streamer who has seen a lot of backlash due to many things he has done on stream. As mentioned before, he was recently facing jail time in Nepal after he and another streamer, who goes by the name Slightly Homeless, were arrested by the police for behaving inappropriately with a young girl.

After getting kicked out of the country, he has been traveling around South-East Asia and was streaming from Thailand for the last few weeks. On his most recent stream, he was drinking with fellow Kick streamer Johnny Somali and had returned to his room to rest when a cat tried to climb onto the bed.

As seen clearly in the clip posted on social media, Suspendas kicked the cat away, incurring the ire of many viewers who have called out the streamer for being violent towards a cat. While a surface viewing may indicate that he was sleeping, Redditors have pointed out that he was just drunk and annoyed at something else.

Furthermore, many have alleged that he was also saying the N-word slur on the very same stream before the cat incident happened.

Here are some more general reactions to the clip of Suspendas kicking the cat:

One Redditor also brought Alinity into the conversation. She is a Twitch streamer who received a lot of backlash some years ago for throwing a cat away on camera, which got the attention of PETA.