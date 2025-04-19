"Nobody grows that fast": LowTierGod accuses DDG of using bots after the latter hits 70K subscribers on Twitch

Dale Emanuel "LowTierGod" accused YouTube and Twitch streamer Darryl Dwayne "DDG" of using bots after the latter reached 70K subscribers on Twitch during his recent Japan trip. As DDG went from over 43K subscribers on Day 1 of the journey to over 70K on Day 5, Dale declared that nobody grows that fast on Twitch.

In a clip that went viral on social media, LTG questioned the authenticity of DDG's subscribers and said:

"If you think that this ni**a got 70K authentic subs, you're out of your fu**ing mind. You don't just do this s**t randomly. Bro, somebody find me a clip from 2 months ago, where was the sub count at? Nobody grows that fast on Twitch."

He went on to question how DDG is just a few thousand subscribers away from the Twitch sensation Kai Cenat:

"You gonna tell me this ni**a at 70K, Kai averages at 100K. Y'all ni**as are slow bro. You gonna tell me that this ni**a only what- some thousands under Kai?"

LowTierGod says he does not believe that DDG's subscribers are real

DDG's Twitch statistics (Image via @DDG/TwitchTracker)

As of April 19, 2025, DDG has seen significant growth on Twitch, in terms of both followers and subscribers. He has gained 331,865 new followers in the past 30 days, bringing his total follower count to 884,226. While reacting to the news, LowTierGod stated that he does not believe that DDG's subscribers are real.

LTG alleged that DDG has purchased gifted subscribers to enhance his Twitch metrics, stating:

"Bro, the s**t's bodied my ni**as. Whether you wanna believe it or not, the s**t's bodied. The ni**a has the money to funnel this s**t."

The streamer mentioned that popular film director Solo Minati had stated that DDG always wanted to "buy into an image." LTG used Minati's comment to uphold his belief that Darryl is now "buying into the streamer s**t."

"Bro, you know who used to talk about this? Solo Minati said how the ni**a just- he always wanted to just like be a part of something and would just buy into an image. Bro, the ni**a is buying into the streamer s**t now... I don't believe these numbers are real."

