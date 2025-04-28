Tectone drops four-word response to Frogan amid Twitch ban drama

On April 26, 2025, Twitch streamer John "Tectone" was banned on Twitch for reportedly making weightist remarks against his fellow platform member Morgan "Frogan". John publicly acknowledged that the ban resulted from him calling Frogan a "fat piece of sh*t" during a livestream for which he expressed no remorse later on. Two days after the ban, Frogan blocked Tectone on X.

In response, John posted a screenshot of the block message on X, with a caption asking what he did to deserve this:

"('@fr0gan has has blocked you') What did I do?"

Regarding his ban, John also criticized Twitch for the allegedly inconsistent enforcement of its policies, noting that other streamers have made more severe comments without facing similar consequences.

For context, Twitch recently updated its policies on suspensions based on the severity of the cause. Most minor violations will expire in 90 days, whereas higher-severity cases, including acts of hateful conduct, will take longer to expire (one or two years).

As of this writing, Twitch has not set an end date for Tectone's suspension.

"Dumb bit*h": Tectone speaks on Twitch streamer Denims not blocking him on X

Tectone speaks on Denims leaving him unblocked on X (Image via @Tectone/X)

In response to Tectone's thoughts on Frogan blocking him, VTuber Kitsunero posted a screenshot showing that the self-proclaimed "largest female political Twitch streamer", Denims, has them blocked on X. Kitsunero said:

"LMFAO. Also for some reason, Denims has me blocked. Never interacted with her LOL."

In response to this, John criticized Denims, asking why she hasn't blocked him yet, considering their history:

"Weird she hasn't even blocked me... the dumb bit*h accuses me of crimes daily."

In one particular November 2024 incident, after being asked if he watches Denims' streams, Tectone stated that he only indulges in her content "offline" and with his "pants off":

"Denims talks about you? Dude, I only watch Denims clips offline, with my pants off. I can't watch those on stream."

In response, Denims quoted a clip of John saying this, with a caption that referenced the latter's alleged sexual harassment case involving cosplayer Pinkchyu, while also calling on Twitch's support team to react:

"Interesting move to sexually harass a streamer after trying to disprove your sexual abuse allegations, but we can see what @Twitch @TwitchSupport think."

For those out of the loop, John was accused in late 2024 of alleged sexual and emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend and fellow content creator, cosplayer Pinkchyu.

