xQc suggests Frogan manually reported Tectone to Twitch, resulting in his two-week ban

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has suggested that Morgan "Frogan" manually reported John "Tectone," resulting in the latter's two-week ban from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. For those unaware, on April 26, 2025, Tectone took to X to announce that his channel had been suspended for two weeks.

On September 27, 2025, the former One True King (OTK) member revealed that his Twitch channel was banned because he referred to Frogan as a "fat piece of s**t."

Claiming that political commentators Hasan "HasanAbi" and Denims' livestreams are "10000x worse" and that they "don't even get a warning," Tectone wrote:

"Yes, I got banned for 2 weeks for simply calling frogan a fat piece of s**t. I'm not sorry to be honest and I stand by what I said, however going forward, ill do my best to not bring her up again. As me bringing her up only brings her into relevancy and I'd rather let her punishment be her own failure at being a streamer. *2 time rising star award winning streamer btw def not an industry plant* Anyways, I'm gonna stream on youtube. Cyall there. But i do think it's crazy how I get banned for 2 weeks for calling someone fat and the things you see on a daily hassan or denims stream is 10000x worse and they don't even get a warning."

Zack "Asmongold" commented on the situation, alleging that Twitch engaged in "asymmetrical enforcement and double standards." xQc responded to the Texan's social media post, suggesting that Frogan had manually reported Tectone.

He elaborated:

"Believe it not, it’s in my understanding that this is only enforced when a streamer manually reports someone that attacked them."

X user @ndneely expressed skepticism about the former Overwatch pro's opinion. Claiming that he "knows more" about Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS), xQc responded:

"(X user @ndneely writes, 'If it was anybody else saying this, I might believe them. But you saying "believe me or not" instantly makes me doubt whatever you're gonna say after that lol') Idc about your skepticism lmfao. I know more about how the tos is applied internally than most and I’m taking an educated guess. I’m not gonna sell it as a proven science"

What did Tectone recently say about Frogan?

On April 25, 2025, Frogan went viral after a snippet from her YouTube video surfaced, in which she claimed to have "misspoke" when she expressed her "hope" that US military soldiers "get PTSD."

Tectone shared his thoughts, stating that Frogan "didn't mispeak" and was pushing "revisionist history." Telling the Twitch streamer to "get a grip," John wrote:

Revisionist history at its finest. Frogan you didn't mispeak. Infact you triple downed on that take like you triple down your 3rd big mac from mcdonalds every breakfast lunch and dinner. The same mcdonalds our troops sacrifices allow you to eat from without worry in our country. Get a grip."

As of this writing, Frogan has not commented on Tectone's two-week Twitch ban.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More