"Trying to figure out what happened": Twitch bans Tectone with the streamer saying he could be suspended for two weeks

On April 26, 2025, Twitch banned livestreamer John "Tectone." The former OTK streamer is primarily known for playing gacha games like Genshin Impact and his commentary broadcasts on content creator controversies. Recently, he made headlines after calling out fellow Twitch streamer Frogan for her remarks about the US Military. While the suspension appears to be temporary, John has announced in a post on X that he is unsure about the reason for being suspended.

In the same post on X, Tectone claimed that the Twitch ban could last as long as two weeks and that he would not try to speculate about the reason.

"Banned. Could be 2 weeks guys. Trying to figure out what happened. Not trying to speculate and remain cool."

The streamer also shared a screenshot of his Twitch channel page, which notes that it has been suspended for violation of either the community guidelines or the terms of service. Tectone added that he would be giving his viewers an update, while acknowledging that he might not see them for some time.

"I'll give yall updates asap. But I might not see yall for a while."

Tectone's post has generated a lot of attention from the community, with many wondering why Twitch has banned his channel. Some also expressed solidarity with the streamer. Here are some general reactions from X.

"#FreeTectone," posted one X user.

"You got banned again??? Bro what happened?" asked a fan.

"Sorry to hear brother hope your back asap," wrote another.

"Ridiculous, Twitch again taking a huge L," claimed an X user.

"Appreciate yalls support": Tectone addresses viewers' reaction to him getting banned on Twitch

Tectone was very appreciative of his fans expressing their solidarity after he posted about getting banned on Twitch. The former OTK streamer, who left the organization last year after being accused of being abusive by a former girlfriend, thanked his community in a subsequent post in the same thread and wrote that he was not "sweating the ban":

"Seeing my buddies in the replies make me not sweat the ban :) Appreciate yalls support!"

This is not the first time Tectone has been banned. His first suspension from the platform came earlier this year, in March, and he insinuated that it had more to do than just him streaming parts of an anime on Twitch.

