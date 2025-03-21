Tectone addresses Twitch ban and claims that the reason is "more" than reacting to anime on stream

On March 20, 2025, John "Tectone" was banned from Twitch, sparking speculation among viewers that it was because he was watching anime on his broadcast. However, the streamer addressed the situation in a YouTube video released hours after the ban, suggesting that "there is more to it."

Tectone acknowledged that people believed his ban was because he reacted to anime on stream but clarified that this was not the entire truth:

"I talked to Twitch staff themselves, to get the full reason, which was hilarious. I am not going to lie, people think it was because I was reacting to anime, which isn't the whole truth. There is more to it than that."

In a later part of the video (4:00), Tectone hinted that he would reveal the actual reason for his Twitch ban after he gets unbanned on March 21, 2025. He also reflected on his history of navigating the platform's guidelines without receiving suspensions, stating:

"The things that I have done. Like, getting naked on stream, 'naked' on stream. I had underwear on, put a black bar over it. Simulated j**king off on stream, didn't get banned for that. Watched p*rn on stream before, didn't get banned for that. I've watched Dragon Ball Super on stream, didn't get banned for that.

"And when you guys hear why I got banned, and I hate to bait you this hard, but I really want to keep it as a surprise for tomorrow on stream because I will be getting unbanned."

Tectone claims he "absolutely deserved" getting banned, hopes other Twitch streamers get similar treatment

After suggesting that there was more to his ban than watching anime, Tectone acknowledged that he deserved the suspension and expressed hope that other streamers would face similar penalties for similar actions:

"I will say this, I can b**ch, I can moan. I can say, 'Wah, wah, wah, I can't believe Twitch did this.' No, I deserved it, I absolutely deserved it. I think more people should get banned for what I did."

Tectone then criticized Twitch, claiming it has become a "cesspool." He added that streamers who "platform terrorists" should face consequences:

"And I think more people should get banned for what they did because I think Twitch is kind of a cesspool right now, and I'm happy at least they dropped the hammer on moderating me. I hope other streamers who platform terrorists, will, get some type of comeuppance in the future. Because I think Twitch is heading in a really sh**ty direction. I think it's becoming a joke of a platform, which is a shame."

The "terrorists" comment may be a reference to Twitch star HasanAbi, whom Tectone has publicly criticized in the past for his views and actions on the platform.

