Why did Tectone get banned on Twitch? Possible reason explored

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" was banned on the Amazon-owned platform on March 20, 2025, leaving many wondering about the cause behind the action by the platform's moderation system. Despite limited information being available at the time, speculation has emerged within the streamer's fanbase that his viewing of the anime series Solo Leveling during his broadcast could have led to the punitive act by Twitch's moderation.

In other words, according to netizens, his channel may have been struck down due to his viewing of copyrighted material during a broadcast. The ban is temporary and may last from a single day up to fourteen; no confirmation has been given on the duration thus far.

Tectone watched Solo Leveling during a Twitch broadcast prior to receiving ban

Tectone is known for being a major anime fan, often talking about anime during his Twitch broadcasts and even ranking titles from the genre alongside other content creators. In fact, his most-streamed videos are from the Just Chatting category, which involves him directly interacting with his audience and reacting to content online.

He has previously covered Genshin Impact, an anime ARPG title, extensively. The streamer was formerly a part of the OTK (One True King) content-creation collective and has covered anime-related content with former co-members such as Nick "Nmplol". He had over 949,000 followers on Twitch prior to his temporary ban.

A clip recently went viral, showcasing Tectone watching Solo Leveling during his broadcast while sharing his screen, which had the thirteenth episode of the series open on the popular anime streaming website Crunchyroll. The clip showcases John reacting to the anime in real-time while commentating on what was visible on screen at the time. However, it is important to note that no reason for his temporary Twitch ban has been officially disclosed thus far.

Tectone had previously commented on fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" ban from the platform for making controversial remarks about U.S. Senator Rick Scott. He even pointed out the duration of the ban, which lasted only a day.

