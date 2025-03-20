Controversial streamer Tectone banned from Twitch

Controversial Twitch streamer and former OTK (One True King) member John "Tectone" has been banned on Twitch for the first time. At the time of the ban (March 20, 2025), the streamer had just under 950,000 followers. The ban was reported by the automated Twitch tracking page StreamerBans (@StreamerBans).

Ad

Former OTK member banned on Twitch (Image via StreamerBans)

Tectone has been embroiled in various controversies and feuds over the past year or so. The exact reason behind his suspension is currently unclear, but the ban is temporary. Temporary bans typically last between 24 hours and two weeks. Currently, his channel reads:

Ad

Trending

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Tectone banned on Twitch for the first time (Image via Twitch)

Some X users claimed the streamer received a suspension due to watching the popular Anime series Solo Leveling live on stream. This may have violated Twitch's Terms of Services.

Ad

"He watched solo leveling and got banned," said @kit_zune

Another user echoed the same reason:

"Solo leveling did it again lol," said @BishRisk

Verified X user Bestfriend (@BestfriendKick) posted a clip from Tectone's last stream where he was seen reacting to one of the episodes of Solo Leveling.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why is Tectone considered a controversial streamer?

Tectone has been a controversial figure within the Twitch community. Despite having millions of fans across his social media and platform, he has faced scrutiny. One of the most significant controversies involved allegations of sexual abuse.

In November 2024, Tectone's former housemate, Pinkchyu, with whom he had a sexual relationship, alleged that the then-OTK member was abusive and demanded sexual favors, including oral sex.

Ad

"How are you supposed to feel if a guy is abusive and makes you cry then shoves your head on his crotch and demands you suck him off and his excuse is 'emotion just turns me on when you cry.'"

"Or when you asking that you don't feel comfortable doing something sexual and he records you and demands you stop making faces and pretend you like it. Or you say you don't want to do it anymore and he shoves your head down till you throw up."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Tectone announced he hadn't renewed his contract with OTK and had left the organization. The streamer has denied Pinkchyu's allegations and even insinuated that he may take legal action.

There was an update to this controversy in February 2025 when Tectone revealed that Pinkchyu had allegedly filed a police report against him. In response, he reiterated that he was not guilty and maintained that the claims were false.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback