"You can not put an NDA to cover up any crimes": Tectone responds after police report was allegedly filed against him

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has addressed the community after a police report was allegedly filed against him. For context, on January 24, 2025, streamer Pinkchyu announced on X that she had filed a police report for sexual assault. This led to netizens speculating that she was talking about Tectone.

On February 2, 2025, the former One True King (OTK) member shared an update on X, stating that his lawyers had permitted him to discuss the situation "as long as he was telling the truth."

While claiming that he had "never been contacted by anyone" following an alleged police report filed against him 11 days ago, Tectone wrote:

"So let me tell a couple truths. I heard that there was a police report put out on me 11 days ago, but whats strange is I've never been contacted by anyone, they haven't reached out, they havent come to my house they've done nothing. They have not interacted with me in anyway whatsoever."

Furthermore, Tectone claimed that content creators who made videos against him were "deleting" them. He added:

"Something else thats interesting is that content creators who have made videos against me, are now deleting their videos and saying they will no longer be talking about me in any shape whatsoever from this point moving forward EVEN THOUGH i have never reached out to them in any form at all. Another truth that i'd love to remind everyone is that you can NOT put an NDA to cover up any crimes, despite people claiming you can."

Tectone says people who "lie and make false allegations are scum" in an X post in which he spoke about a police report allegedly being filed against him

Tectone's February 2, 2025, X post continued, with him stating that an NDA cannot cover up a crime. He followed up with a "final bit of truth" by claiming that those who "lie and make" false allegations are "scum."

He elaborated:

"The speak out Act - "A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) cannot cover up a crime. NDAs are not intended to prevent the disclosure of information that is in the public interest, such as illegal activity." The final bit of truth I'd like to reshare, once again I did not do anything wrong, and people who lie and make false allegations are scum."

Tectone then concluded his message, stating the following:

"Any content creator that would like to reach out in DM's and ask me anything they want privately is more than welcome to do so! Hope this helps and hope to provide yall more updates when I can!"

Tectone made headlines at the beginning of the year when he stated that being publicly friends with Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" was "really hard" due to the professional cosplayer's fanbase.

