"I hate Tectone" - OTK member receives backlash from online community for making sexually suggestive remarks toward Twitch streamer Denims

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has received backlash from the online community for making sexually suggestive remarks toward fellow Twitch content creator, Denims. On November 24, 2024, a 12-second clip from his recent broadcast was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In it, the One True King (OTK) member responded to a live viewer, who claimed that Denims talks about him on her broadcast. In response, Tectone stated that he "only watches" her content offline and with his "pants off":

"'Denims talks about you.' Dude, I only watch Denims' clips offline... yeah, with my pants off. Yeah, I can't watch those on-stream. Yeah, I just don't bother."

Over 175 netizens have shared their thoughts on Tectone's comments, with Redditor u/Medical_Alps_3414 writing:

"Didn’t a friend of his say some inappropriate s**t about Emiru and he defended his friend instead of saying don’t say that type of shit about my boss?" Redditor u/Medical_Alps_3414 wrote.

One community member expressed their discontent with the 30-year-old's remarks:

"I hate Tectone," Redditor u/InfiniteAd3996 commented.

Meanwhile, Redditor u/blackcap13 voiced their admiration for Tectone when he "used to be entertaining." However, according to them, the Twitch streamer has recently begun "leaning into, 'I'm the villain,'" character:

"I liked how stupid and entertaining he used to be, but once he really leaned into this 'I'm the villain, hate me cause I'm rich and White, I've never done a thing wrong ever my friends all vouch for me being the BEST guy ever,' I can't f**king stand this s**t anymore. Like, even if everything said about him is a straight-up lie and proven so, at this point, I can't listen to him suck his own d**k anymore," Redditor u/blackcap13 said.

What is the recent controversy surrounding Tectone?

On November 20, 2024, Twitch streamer Pinkchyu posted a series of tweets detailing her relationship with an unnamed person and accusing him of sexual abuse. This led to several netizens believing that Pinkchyu was talking about Tectone.

In one of the social media updates, the cosplayer accused the unnamed "guy" of being abusive. She elaborated:

"How are you supposed to feel if a guy is abusive and makes you cry then shoves your head on his crotch and demands you suck him off and his excuse is 'emotion just turns me on when you cry.' Or when you asking that you don't feel comfortable doing something sexual and he records you and demands you stop making faces and pretend you like it."

The following day (November 21, 2024), Tectone addressed the controversy. He, like Pinkchyu, did not specifically name her, stating that he kept his response "vague for a reason."

While claiming that the person to whom he was responding was being influenced by those talking about him behind his back "illegally," Tectone stated that his "lawyer is going to be contacting" the unnamed person's lawyer.

