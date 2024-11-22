Twitch streamer Denims claims she was suspended for 30 days based on a lie after the Sabra tier list controversy

Denims is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator known for her engaging and thoughtful approach to political commentary, current events, and casual gameplay. Her involvement in political speech recently led to a 30-day ban from the platform, which started on October 21, 2024. The incidents leading up to her ban took place on a panel at TwitchCon.

During the panel, Denims and other participants created a tier list ranking streamers based on categories like "Arab" and "Loves Sabra" (referencing a brand associated with Israeli ownership). The ranking sparked accusations of antisemitism, with critics, including Ethan Klein, interpreting it as offensive.

Although Twitch has yet to confirm the reason behind the ban, Denims claimed it was based on false representations. She also referred to Asmongold's ban in October 2024 for comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict that the internet thought was in bad taste:

Trending

"The ban was total horsesh*t, I'll f**king say it. The fact that Asmongold got banned for two weeks for calling Palestinians inferior, and suggesting that he didn't give a f**k that they should be genocided because they're inferior, and the rest of us got a month based off a lie, is a f**king joke."

Denims claims her ban from Twitch was based on false claims of antisemitism

[Timestamp - 1:31:13]

The panel at TwitchCon included other streamers, several of whom were also banned following the incident. Some participants defended the tier list as a satirical "Arab pass" ranking, not meant to be offensive. The controversy reflects ongoing tensions on Twitch around handling sensitive political or social topics and the platform’s approach to enforcing its community guidelines.

Denims claimed that Islamophobia on the platform is not considered as serious of an offense as antisemitism is:

"If you say anything, at all, that could be misconstrued and lied about as being antisemitic, people take that sh*t seriously, which should be the way that it is, you should take all types of antisemitism seriously when it's actual antisemitism."

The ban also coincides with Twitch's broader challenges in moderating political and sensitive content. Recently, Twitch introduced new rules requiring classification labels for streams discussing contentious issues, like the recent Presidential elections in America, further causing discussions about how platforms balance free expression and content moderation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback