SomeOrdinaryGamers calls Frogan a "vile idiot" for saying she misspoke her controversial opinions on US military

YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" has expressed his dissatisfaction with Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan," labeling her a "vile idiot." Frogan made headlines on April 25, 2025, after she addressed her controversial opinions on the US military.

For context, in October 2024, a video went viral on social media platforms such as X and Reddit, in which the political commentator stated that she "hoped" soldiers serving in the US military "get PTSD."

On April 24, 2025, Frogan uploaded a YouTube video, in response to Ethan Klein, amid their ongoing conflict. At one point, the streamer discussed the 2024 controversy, claiming that she "misspoke" while sharing her thoughts on the US military:

"I'm a livestreamer as well. I know, being live for hours and hours on end, you can misspeak. And that is exactly what happened whenever I said the thing about the US military. I said it in a way in which I didn't mean, and I also clarified it on Twitter..."

SomeOrdinaryGamers responded to Morgan's address, claiming that she "set the clock back for many Muslims" in the United States. He added:

"I don’t get how this vile idiot misspoke when she doubled down on her take the following day. People like frogan set the clock back for many Muslims in the country when she plays into the violent and hateful rhetoric she spews for brownie points. She’s simply bad representation"

In a follow-up social media post, Mutahar said:

"It goes without saying I don’t condone bullying her for the way she looks. She’d enjoy that as it would give her an easy out for any criticism. Plenty to call her out for her dogs**t activism and divisive “content”. Hopefully we can get SpaceX to send this rising star to orbit."

"Revisionist history at its finest" - Tectone tells Frogan to "get a grip" in response to her saying she misspoke her comments on the US military

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has also commented on Frogan's recent statement regarding the October 2024 controversy. According to the former OTK (One True King) member, the latter "didn't misspeak" and had "tripled down" on her take.

Telling the 27-year-old to "get a grip," Tectone remarked:

"Revisionist history at its finest. Frogan you didn't mispeak. Infact you triple downed on that take like you triple down your 3rd big mac from mcdonalds every breakfast lunch and dinner. The same mcdonalds our troops sacrifices allow you to eat from without worry in our country. Get a grip."

While Morgan has not responded to SomeOrdinaryGamers or Tectone, she has responded to Ethan Klein in an X post, asking if the H3 Podcast host knows "it’s Islamophobia to call a Muslim person antisemitic for every little thing they do."

