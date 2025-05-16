"Denial of reality is so f**king funny": HasanAbi responds to allegations that he lied about his airport detention

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has responded to allegations that he lied about his recent detention at an airport. For those unaware, on May 11, 2025, the political streamer stated that he was detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for "additional questioning" while returning to the United States from France. He eventually detailed the situation during a Just Chatting livestream, during which he claimed to have been asked about his political views and beliefs.

However, on May 15, 2025, Kick and YouTube content creators Steven "Destiny" and Daniel "Dan" Saltman alleged that HasanAbi did not tell the truth about the situation, claiming that his CBP detention "probably" lasted 30 minutes at the most.

During a Twitch stream on the same day, HasanAbi reacted to Noah Samsen's YouTube video, Ethan Klein Lawsuit Response, when his attention was drawn to a live viewer accusing him of lying about his airport detention. They wrote:

"I'm sad about the damage you've done to your cause. Palestine's cause by your lies about your detention at the airport."

The Turkish-American personality responded:

"Dude, a denial of reality is so f**king funny in this circumstance, because like, the Department of Homeland Security came out and admitted that it took place. And these motherf**kers still are like, 'Nah! They're just lying about that, too.' Everyone's lying, except you know who's not lying? My favorite content creator."

He also responded to those who claimed he was "guiding people away from being anti-genocide":

"Also, why the f**k would I guide you away from being anti-genocide? You know what I mean? What the f**k kinda... I can be the most repulsive person on the planet, that still shouldn't change your opinion on what Israel is doing. Are you that much of a f**king spineless individual? No moral compass whatsoever?"

What has Dan Saltman said about HasanAbi's claims about airport detention?

During the most recent episode of the Anyhthing Else? podcast, Dan Saltman and Destiny created a diagram to show HasanAbi and his manager's social media activities while he was detained at the airport.

Here's the chart that they made live on stream:

Dan Saltman and Destiny created this chart during the most recent episode of their podcast (Image via x.com/dancantstream)

According to Dan Saltman, Hasan "fabricated his entire experience" with the CBP. He wrote the following on X:

"Hasan has completed fabricated his entire experience with the customs and border patrol. Not a single part of it is likely true. Big concern that the mainstream press does zero fact checking on any of this whatsoever. Sad!"

In other news, HasanAbi recently called out Zack "Asmongold" for claiming that he is not a journalist.

