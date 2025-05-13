HasanAbi calls out Asmongold for claiming the former is not a journalist

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently stated that fellow political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" is "not a journalist." Asmongold's statement was made while reacting to HasanAbi's recounting of his experience being stopped by the US Customs and Border Protection.

HasanAbi stated he was asked if he had "communication or correspondence" with a member group such as the Houthis or Hezbollah. After hearing the streamer state that he engages in "journalism" as a member of the media, Asmongold called him out:

"Journalism is when you tell people that they're like anime characters. Yeah. I don't want to be too particularly mean but if Hasan was as big of a journalist as he claims he would be, maybe Bernie Sanders would sit down with him for more than fifteen minutes. Not trying to be mean, but you're a streamer, stop trying to act like you're a journalist."

In response, HasanAbi made a post on X, claiming that Asmongold lives in "rot":

"Ngl i’d rather be me than asmongold any day of the week. Truly impressive that he’s still living in his rot this way, i probably would’ve improved my living standards or found a swifter method to end the eternal pain of existence in his situation."

"Know exactly what made him mad in this clip": Asmongold responds to HasanAbi's X post during Twitch broadcast

After HasanAbi's X post went viral and garnered 1.2 million views, Asmongold eventually made a rebuttal during a broadcast. He stated that the mention of Hasan's January 2025 interview with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders enraged the Turkish-American streamer, causing him to make the controversial remarks in his post.

Streaming on his alternate Twitch channel, zackrawrr, Asmongold said:

"I know exactly what made him mad in this clip, by the way, I said the reason how I know you're not a real journalist is that Bernie Sanders won't sit down with you for more than fifteen minutes... 'cause he's a Bernie simp and so am I, to an extent, right? And I guarantee you, that's what made him mad about this whole clip. He couldn't care about anything else. I guarantee you..."

Stating that Hasan's comment was a "mean thing to say," Asmon continued:

"And it was mean. Yeah, it was kind of a mean thing to say... Every single day, he's tweeting about me, he's talking about me. He's thinking about me. Most of the times that I talk about Hasan, it's because he's talking about me!"

Recounting his experience with US Customs and Border Protection after returning from a trip to France, HasanAbi stated that the entire ordeal was a "very strange experience overall."

