"They're asking me about Hamas": HasanAbi alleges he got detained by CBP when entering the US because of certain YouTubers

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has spoken out after reportedly being detained by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon re-entering the United States. For context, on May 11, 2025, the Turkish-American personality posted on X that he got stopped by the CBP for "additional questioning" upon returning to the country from France, describing the situation as a "strange experience overall."

The following day, on May 12, 2025, HasanAbi hosted a livestream in which he discussed the incident. At one point, the content creator elaborated on the questions that Customs and Border Protection asked him, saying:

"I'm sitting there, and they're asking me about Trump. They're asking me about, like, Hamas. And he kept saying stuff like, 'Do you like Hamas?' Like, 'Do you support Hamas? Do you think Hamas is a resistance group? Do you think Hamas is a terrorist group or a resistance group?' Like, he just kept asking over and over again. Right?"

The Twitch star continued:

"And I kept repeating the same statement over and over again. I kept saying a couple of different things. One, in terms of, like, Israel and all the wars, I was like, 'I'm on the side of civilians. I want the endless bloodshed to end. I am a pacifist. I want wars to end.' I just kept repeating that over and over again every single time he asked me a question, I just kept repeating that. And every time he asked me a leading question about Hamas, I kept saying, 'The United States State Department recognizes Hamas as a terrorist organization.'"

At the 50-minute mark of the livestream, HasanAbi alleged that his detention by the CPB was due to certain YouTubers' content about him. Describing these unnamed content creators as "sloptubers," the political commentator remarked:

"The very fact that was, like, a point of contention that could've f**king gotten me arrested is insane! And I genuinely, in that moment, was thinking like, 'These f**king dumba** sloptubers are actually playing with f**king fire!' And I even thought about not mentioning this because I was like, I don't want to give them any sort of power over this situation."

Timestamp - 00:50:53

HasanAbi says Trump administration is "inadvertently working with a lot of dips**ts" after alleging that certain YouTubers' content caused him to be detained by CBP

HasanAbi continued the discussion, saying the Trump administration is "inadvertently working with a lot of dips**ts." Expressing his surprise about the situation, the 33-year-old said:

"The reality of the matter is, 100%, the Trump administration is inadvertently working with a lot of these dips**ts. These dips**ts are playing a formidable role in people getting in trouble with the law! Okay? That is literally the case. It was shocking that that was the case. But it is the case. And, it's actually very frustrating that it is the case. This administration does not care, that's why they work with all these f**king insane groups!"

Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to HasanAbi's claim that certain YouTubers' content caused him to be detained by the CBP, saying he takes "no responsibility" for the situation.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More