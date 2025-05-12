"Men don't want to look at an ugly b**ch": Asmongold gives his take on attractiveness in video games

A video of Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" giving his take on attractiveness in video games has garnered significant traction on social media. On May 11, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a 58-second video from the content creator's recent Just Chatting livestream.

Ad

While reacting to YouTuber Legendary Drops' 24-minute video, titled Polygon did this to themselves, Zack claimed that video game developers can "get away" with featuring an unattractive male character. However, according to the Texan, the same cannot be said for females.

Claiming that males are the primary audience for games and they "don't want to look at an ugly" female playable character, Asmongold remarked:

"I mean, you can get away with being an unattractive guy in games media. But you can't get away with being an unattractive girl, and the reason why is because men are the primary audience, and men don't want to look at an ugly b**ch. That's just the fact. Get mad, but that's it. Sorry, somebody got to say it. Let's be real!"

Ad

Trending

The former OTK (One True King) member even went on to say that he objectifies women "all the time":

"'There come a dozen articles.' Yep! And they're all going to be calling me sexist, they'll say that I objectify women, I do, by the way, all the time I do. I'm not sorry, I'm going to keep doing it, and you're going to call me every single word, except for one, and that's wrong."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold says journalism is the "enemy of the truth"

After commenting on attractiveness in video games, Asmongold shared his thoughts on journalism and journalists, describing them as an "active enemy of the people and the truth."

He elaborated:

"Like, I view a lot of journalists and journalism as the active enemy of the people. And I think that they actively try to misrepresent, misconstrue, and mislead audiences, and they actively work against the public. 'Enemies of the state.' I wouldn't say they're enemies of the state, but I think that they are enemies of the truth. I think there's definitely that."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 04:27:43

Asmongold made headlines on May 10, 2025, when political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," alleged that Zack would "literally laugh" at those who are "being ethnically cleansed" if they're Indian. Furthermore, the 33-year-old content creator claimed that Asmongold "thinks brown people are inferior."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More