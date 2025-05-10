"He thinks brown people are inferior": HasanAbi says Asmongold would "laugh" at those who are "being ethnically cleansed" if they're Indian

A video of political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," saying that Zack "Asmongold" "thinks brown people are inferior" has surfaced on social media. On May 9, 2025, a one-minute-nine-second video from HasanAbi's most recent Just Chatting livestream was shared on X.
In the clip, the Turkish-American personality can be seen responding to a Twitch user's comment about Asmongold providing a "fairly balanced take" on India. This is what the user had written:
"India had Gandhi, it's the country of peace and harmony. Asmongold had a fairly balanced take tbh."
In response, Hasan stated that the former OTK (One True King) member would "laugh" at those who are "being ethnically cleansed" if they're Indian:
"Dude, Asmongold would literally laugh at you at being ethnically cleansed if you're Indian. Okay? He thinks brown people are inferior. What the f**k are you talking about? He just doesn't give a s**t. But he is, like, seemingly siding with you, and that doesn't trigger any f**king alarm bells in your mind. Okay? Jesus Christ!"
While questioning what Zack would know about the India-Pakistan conflict, HasanAbi said:
"I mean, I don't even know that much about India versus Pakistan, but what the f**k does Asmongold know about India versus Pakistan? Holy s**t! 'India bros are attacking you on Asmon.' Of course, they are! I mean, go there, then! Go there! 'Look at the thumbnail of his last video.' JD Vance... India-Pakistan is none of our business. Yeah."
"I think they're great people" - Asmongold's comments about India and Indians explored
On the same day (May 9, 2025), X user @Awk20000 shared a two-minute-six-second video from Asmongold's livestream, during which he shared his thoughts on India. Stating that he would "love" to travel to the subcontinent, the Twitch streamer said:
"I think Indians are great. I have tons of friends... not tons of friends, I have three or four friends that are Indian. I think they're great people. I'd love to go to India. I think their culture is great. I wouldn't necessarily eat some of the street food there, but I have a tremendous respect for them. And I think it's totally unfair the amount of negative sentiment and negative criticisms they get here in America because of call centers over there. I think it's total bulls**t! And, I was the only people that has actively defended Indians from the, you know, the zeitgeist of anti-Indian rhetoric."
In other news, on May 8, 2025, Asmongold alleged that HasanAbi was targeting him by siding with netizens who labeled him a "mom-murdering cockroach."