"He thinks brown people are inferior": HasanAbi says Asmongold would "laugh" at those who are "being ethnically cleansed" if they're Indian

A video of political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," saying that Zack "Asmongold" "thinks brown people are inferior" has surfaced on social media. On May 9, 2025, a one-minute-nine-second video from HasanAbi's most recent Just Chatting livestream was shared on X.

Ad

In the clip, the Turkish-American personality can be seen responding to a Twitch user's comment about Asmongold providing a "fairly balanced take" on India. This is what the user had written:

"India had Gandhi, it's the country of peace and harmony. Asmongold had a fairly balanced take tbh."

In response, Hasan stated that the former OTK (One True King) member would "laugh" at those who are "being ethnically cleansed" if they're Indian:

Ad

Trending

"Dude, Asmongold would literally laugh at you at being ethnically cleansed if you're Indian. Okay? He thinks brown people are inferior. What the f**k are you talking about? He just doesn't give a s**t. But he is, like, seemingly siding with you, and that doesn't trigger any f**king alarm bells in your mind. Okay? Jesus Christ!"

Ad

While questioning what Zack would know about the India-Pakistan conflict, HasanAbi said:

"I mean, I don't even know that much about India versus Pakistan, but what the f**k does Asmongold know about India versus Pakistan? Holy s**t! 'India bros are attacking you on Asmon.' Of course, they are! I mean, go there, then! Go there! 'Look at the thumbnail of his last video.' JD Vance... India-Pakistan is none of our business. Yeah."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think they're great people" - Asmongold's comments about India and Indians explored

On the same day (May 9, 2025), X user @Awk20000 shared a two-minute-six-second video from Asmongold's livestream, during which he shared his thoughts on India. Stating that he would "love" to travel to the subcontinent, the Twitch streamer said:

"I think Indians are great. I have tons of friends... not tons of friends, I have three or four friends that are Indian. I think they're great people. I'd love to go to India. I think their culture is great. I wouldn't necessarily eat some of the street food there, but I have a tremendous respect for them. And I think it's totally unfair the amount of negative sentiment and negative criticisms they get here in America because of call centers over there. I think it's total bulls**t! And, I was the only people that has actively defended Indians from the, you know, the zeitgeist of anti-Indian rhetoric."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, on May 8, 2025, Asmongold alleged that HasanAbi was targeting him by siding with netizens who labeled him a "mom-murdering cockroach."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More