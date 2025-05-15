Destiny says HasanAbi's airport detention was "probably" for 30 minutes at most

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" Bonnell recently spoke about his fellow political commentator, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, being held back at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Bonnell and Piker, who were initially on good terms with each other, have been embroiled in a long-running feud since 2019, stemming from their political differences.

To sum it up, upon returning from a family trip to Paris, Piker was reportedly interrogated by Customs and Border Protection about his political views, including his opinions on former President Donald Trump and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During a broadcast of his Anything Else? podcast, Destiny reviewed Piker's behaviour online as his detention occurred and claimed that the streamer was held under questioning for "probably thirty minutes."

"Realistically, he was probably pulled aside and questioned... for probably thirty minutes."

On the contrary, in a livestream on May 12, HasanAbi stated that immigration agents interrogated him for two hours:

"ICE agents took me to a detention center, which is a de facto detention... The total runtime of it was like two hours."

Destiny reviews Dan Saltman's post, laying out a timeline of events leading up to HasanAbi's detention

Following HasanAbi's airport fiasco, Destiny's Anything Else? Co-host Dan Saltman posted a chart on X that mapped out Piker's social media activities leading up to his questioning. The chart included posts from Hasan, his manager, and even featured the streamer's flight details.

Supporting the post, Saltman alleged that HasanAbi "fabricated his entire experience" at the airport:

"Hasan has completely fabricated his entire experience with the customs and border patrol. Not a single part of it is likely true. Big concern that the mainstream press does zero fact-checking on any of this whatsoever. Sad!"

Destiny reviewed Saltman's investigation and concluded that Piker overstated his detention time:

"Hasan's flight landed at 4:22 Eastern Time. At 4:22, the doors to his plane opened. From there, he has to leave the plane, he has to walk through to get to immigration, he had to check at the global entry thing and then get pulled aside for additional questioning... and then he was out and he tweeted at 5:30, 'it's ok, I'm out', so from the doors of his plane opening, to him tweeting 'it's ok, I'm out', was an hour and eight minutes."

In related news, Twitch streamer Asmongold reacted to HasanAbi getting detained by Customs and Border Protection, calling it a "huge W."

