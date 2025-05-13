"This is a huge W": Asmongold comments on HasanAbi getting detained by Customs and Border Protection

Zack "Asmongold" has reacted after fellow Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker went live on May 12 and opened up about getting detained by the Customs and Border Protection while re-entering the United States after traveling back from Europe. For context, Piker had previously shared on May 11 that he had been stopped at the airport by the CBP for additional questioning and that they had asked about his political affiliations.

HasanAbi opened up more about the situation on his Twitch stream on May 12, and while reacting to a clip from that broadcast, Asmongold weighed in and said that he does not take any responsibility for the detention.

However, Asmongold went on to accuse HasanAbi of supporting terrorist propaganda and asked his viewers if they would want the authorities to question people entering the country about their alleged support of "known terror groups":

"I take no responsibility for Hasa getting detained, but I wish I did. The fact is that he does support terrorist propaganda. Again, the honest question, ask yourself the question. Would you want the TSA, and the people that are vetting the individuals coming inside our country, to do additional questioning towards people who have a record of supporting known terror groups? Would you want them to do that?"

Asmongold further claimed that even HasanAbi would agree that people with ties to terror groups should be questioned, and described the latter's detention as a "huge W":

"And I think the answer to that is absolutely yes. 100% yes. And I think even he would say that, he would have to say that. How would you say no to this? So, if anything, this is a huge W."

HasanAbi claimed questions from "Ethan Kleins of the world" had been brought up in detention by the CBP

The particular clip that elicted Asmongold to say those things about HasanAbi came from the latter's broadcast on May 12, where the Twitch streamer seemingly claimed that the officials from Customs and Border Protection had asked him questions that have been brought up by "Ethan Kleins of the world":

"Fact that a lot of the sh*t that Ethan Kleins of the world have cried about over and over again, were unironically brought up in that f**king converstaion. And I was shocked, I was shocked. Not like the Bleach sword, obviously, but the Houthi. 'Did you interview a Houthi, it says here that you interviewed a Houthi.'

For those who are unaware, HasanAbi made headlines last year after interviewing a supposed Yemeni Pirate on his Twitch channel. Regardless, he went on to deny that the man he interviewed was a Houthi terrorist, claiming:

"I was like, 'He was not. You can look to all the reporting that came afterwards and before I interviewed him that he is not a Houthi. That he is a regular Yemeni citizen.' I said that, 'His name is Rashid Al Haddad. He is not even a Shia.'"

After talking about how the Customs and Border Protection eventually agreed with him, HasanAbi called out "sloptubers", insinuating that his detention at the airport was a result of YouTube videos accusing him of certain things:

"The very fact that that was a point of contention that could have gotten me arrested, is insane. And I genuinely, in that moment, was thinking that these dumbass sloptubers are actually playing with f**king fire. And I even thought about not even mentioning this."

The Twitch streamer went on to claim that the Trump administration was using these YouTubers to get people into trouble:

"100%, the Trump administriation, is inadvertently working with a lot of these f**king dipsh*ts. These dipsh*ts are playing a formative role in getting people in trouble with the law. That is literally the case."

Asmongold has crticizied HasanAbi's interview with the Yemeni indiviidual before, recently commenting that Twitch should have banned the latter for the broadcast.

