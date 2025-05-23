HasanAbi accuses ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt of defaming him following the DC Jewish Museum shooter incident

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has accused Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), of defaming him following the DC Jewish Museum shooter incident. For context, during a CNN Live segment on May 22, 2025, Jonathan Greenblatt name-dropped HasanAbi, describing him as an "extremist," while addressing the DC Jewish Museum attack.

He said:

"But all of us need to call it out, speaking about the New York Times doing a glossy profile a few weeks ago of this gamer, Hasan Piker, who regularly employs awful genocidal rhetoric against Jewish people and the Jewish state. Like, extremists should not be empowered. People who spout prejudice should not be platformed. This is a moment we need to look ourselves in the mirror and say, 'We got to stop this because of consequences are deadly.'"

HasanAbi responded to Greenblatt, accusing the ADL CEO of defaming both him and the New York Times. He elaborated:

"I think this is like, not only defamation against me, but I think it's also defamation against the New York Times, too. Because they also wrote my dehumanizing anti-Semitic sentiment. Of course, they wrote it in the most New York Times way possible, but they put it in the record where they said I accused Israel of doing a genocide. You know? Because if that's his f**king framework... 'Did you know that was coming?' Yeah, I saw it this morning. It is defamation. He is a f**king slanderous piece of s**t."

HasanAbi says DC Jewish Museum shooter was "genuine in his actions"

On May 22, 2025, Anything Else? Podcast co-host Daniel "Dan" Saltman took to X to share a 37-second clip from HasanAbi's livestream. In it, the political commentator discussed the DC Jewish Museum shooter, describing his actions as "genuine."

He said:

"Every single thing that he did in the aftermath of the shooting is so f**king crazy that it's like... You could not have f**king designed an incident like this. You could not have designed a better false flag incident like this. I'm not saying it is a false flag incident at all. I'm not saying that. I think this is just one dude who is genuine in his actions, and maybe, you know, a little bit brainbroken. Okay?"

In response to HasanAbi's comments, Dan Saltman wrote:

"Hasan Piker, Star of @amazon's @twitch says that the attack sure looks like a perfect false flag (wink wink nudge nudge) "The guy was genuine with his actions!" How f**king absolutely gross it is, that this is currently being streamed, right now, to 40,000 people," Dan Saltman wrote in his X post dated May 22, 2025.

HasanAbi made headlines on May 16, 2025, when he responded to allegations that he lied about being detained at the airport after returning from a trip to France.

