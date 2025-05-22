Kick streamer Dan Saltman alleges that Washington DC Jewish Museum shooter was a Twitch user

Kick streaming personality Dan "dancantstream" Saltman has alleged that a Twitch user was responsible for launching an attack at two Israeli Embassy staff members outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. For those unaware, the perpetrator of the attack shot at the two (who were also a couple) on the night of Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The shots were fatal, resulting in the death of the two embassy staff members.

The suspect, who reportedly shouted "free Palestine" amid his arrest, has since been charged with murder, with the FBI investigating the political angle behind the killings.

In the midst of these developments, Saltman made a post on X, claiming that the perpetrator of the attack was a Twitch user, and tagged Twitch CEO Dan Clancy in the post as well. He wrote:

"I can confirm he was a @twitch user. Hey @djclancy999 do you think his favorite channel was the same as yours? :)"

Dan Saltman claims Twitch is "creating terrorists" after the Washington DC Jewish Museum shooting

Kick streamer and political commentator Dan Saltman is known to be a dissident of Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," who had become embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Congressman Ritchie Torres derided him in a Congressional letter to Twitch.

Torres had claimed that Hasan was the "anti-Semitic voice of a systemically anti-Semitic platform," and that both the Turkish-American political commentator and Twitch CEO Dan Clancy should be "held accountable." He had written:

"Hasan Piker, who has described Orthodox Jews as “inbred” and a Jewish man as a “bloodthirsty pig,” is the anti-Semitic voice of a systemically anti-Semitic platform led by Dan Clancy. The time has come to hold Hasan Piker and Dan Clancy accountable."

Torres further wrote that HasanAbi was responsible for the "amplification of anti-Semitism on Twitch." Now, seemingly supporting Congressman Ritchie Torres' stance on the Amazon-owned platform, Dan Saltman has claimed that Twitch is "creating terrorists":

"This is why @RitchieTorres was going off on @amazon_policy and @amazon earlier this year. It is creating terrorists."

In a subsequent post, he also linked the alleged Twitch account of the perpetrator through the Web Archive, claiming that the latter had adopted a username containing their real name on Twitch before changing it into another alias in mid-2021.

