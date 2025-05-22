Asmongold claims Twitch is "panicking" over fears SoLLUMINATI may move to Kick

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" has claimed that Twitch prematurely restored the account of streaming personality Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" over concerns that he may soon make the shift to rival streaming platform Kick. To those unaware, Jayvontay had received a ban on Twitch amid his online feud with fellow Twitch streamer Zoe Spencer, which was later retracted prematurely.

Since then, he has urged Kick to send him a deal to make the shift onto their platform. In a broadcast, Asmongold reacted to an X post stating that SoLLUMINATI's Twitch ban had been commuted from seven days to only six hours over fears that he may soon shift to Kick.

Claiming that the staff at Twitch was "panicking" at the possibility of SoLLUMINATI shifting without signing a deal with Kick, or "being paid," Asmongold said:

"It's a panic. They're panicking because they see a person who's moving to another platform without being paid."

Asmongold reacts to SoLLUMINATI reportedly getting prematurely unbanned on Twitch

SoLLUMINATI's Twitch ban came on May 21, 2025, after he engaged in a heated online back-and-forth with streaming personality Zoe Spencer. The former had criticized Spencer for her reaction to not being selected as a candidate for Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

After Cenat revealed later that a verbal altercation between him and Spencer in September 2024 had been the cause of her not being picked, SoLLUMINATI claimed that Zoe Spencer "emasculates" and "humiliates" the male content creators she collaborates with. He further went on to label her an "industry plant."

This resulted in an escalation of the conflict between the two, which eventually led to SoLLUMINATI's second Twitch ban within the month of May 2025. Following this development, Jayvontay urged Kick to set him up with a deal so that he could start streaming on the Stake-backed platform instead.

Soon after news of his potential shift to Kick went viral online, Twitch unexpectedly reinstated his account within just seven hours, despite the original ban duration reportedly being seven days. However, even after being unbanned, the streamer has seemingly continued seeking a move to Kick, with Adin Ross also recently claiming that talks were underway to make the shift happen.

Claiming that the possibility of content creators shifting platforms, even without "being paid" to do so, is a concept that is causing worry within Twitch, Asmongold stated:

"Here is the big fear that Twitch has, Twitch is mostly afraid of content creators moving platforms without getting paid because the moment the content creators start moving platforms without getting paid, that's it, bro!"

In related news, Twitch streamer and Any Means Possible (AMP) group member Din "Agent 00" recently stated his belief that SoLLUMINATI may continue to get banned on Twitch due to his "unfiltered" personality if he decides to stay with the platform.

