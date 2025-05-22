"It's happening as we speak": Adin Ross claims SoLLUMINATI is switching platforms to Kick

Adin Ross has claimed that Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" is "going to come" to Kick following his second Twitch ban. During a Just Chatting and IRL broadcast with Ragnesh "N3on," Adin Ross claimed that SoLLUMINATI intended to switch platforms "sooner" than everyone thought.

While "welcoming" the 32-year-old to the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, the Florida native said:

"All right. So chat, SoLLUMINATI is going to come to Kick. It's happening! It's happening as we speak. You know what I'm saying, chat? So, I do want to say - it's happening sooner than we all think. So, yeah, SoLLUMINATI, welcome to Kick!"

Ross also responded to those who were against Jayvontay joining Kick by saying:

"So, let me just explain this last part really, really quick - for all you guys that are so against it, that are SoLLUMINATI fans, why do you want your streamer to be getting banned and being held back for what he can and he can't say? You don't got to like my community, or anyone else's community in this room. But you should want SoLLUMINATI to be able to express whatever the f**k he wants. Right? I know you guys may be against Kick. You may not like Kick because of me or because of him (Adin Ross points at N3on). Hold on a sec, but, SoLLUMINATI has his own community, who can guess what? He can say and do whatever the f**k he wants and doesn't have to worry about getting banned ever again!"

Urging SoLLUMINATI to "come home," Adin Ross added:

"So SoLLUMINATI, come home, come to where you need to go, and you're not going to want to leave, SoLLUMINATI, because we're going to treat you so well. So well..."

Adin Ross predicted that SoLLUMINATI would get banned from Twitch on the same day as the latter's second suspension

On May 21, 2025, a video from Adin Ross' Kick stream surfaced on X, in which he predicted that SoLLUMINATI would be banned from Twitch sooner or later. While claiming that people would "look for any way to take down" the content creator, the 24-year-old said:

"SoL is the GOAT! So, they're going to look for any way to take him down and s**t. SoLLUMINATI, call me up personally. I will, bro, I will f**king get you whatever you want on Kick. Even if I've got to fly to Australia to make it happen, bro."

SoLLUMINATI's Twitch channel got suspended on the same day, for the second time in May.

