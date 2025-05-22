SoLLUMINATI urges Kick to send him livestreaming deal, quickly gets unbanned on Twitch

Streamer and YouTuber Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI" has addressed the community after getting banned on Twitch for the second time. For those unaware, on May 21, 2025, the American content creator's channel on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform got suspended, just 18 days after being banned for the first time.

SoLLUMINATI took to his official YouTube channel on the same day to discuss the situation in a video titled, I’m BANNED AGAIN… I’m out ✌🏽. At one point, the 32-year-old sent a direct message to Kick and Adin Ross, urging the Stake-backed platform to sign him. Claiming that their "time has come," he said:

"Adin, Kick, y'all time has come. I just had 87-f**king-thousand viewers, it's time for y'all to spoil the n***a, man. Kick, I think we got to bring the culture and drama to Kick. I'm sorry, we might just have to bring the drama to Kick. What am I supposed to do now? I got banned twice in one month. Adin, your time has come. It's no way out of this one, man. Talk to your people, let them n****s know that they need to do what they need to do before I get comfortable doing something else again."

Describing his second Twitch ban as a "little bump in the road," SoLLUMINATI added:

"This is just a little bump in the road, and the grind don't stop. Now I gotta take some time to figure out what's the next big move, because the next big move, we're just going to shift. It's still going to be a big a** party every f**king day at 12!"

After the streamer expressed his intention to switch platforms, Twitch reinstated his channel approximately six hours later. X user @FearedBuck reported:

"Solluminati has been unbanned on Twitch after 6 hours 👀"

SoLLUMINATI claims he has "no clue" why he got banned for the second time on Twitch

During the same YouTube video, SoLLUMINATI claimed that he "genuinely" did not know why his Twitch channel was suspended for the second time in May. He elaborated:

"This time, I really don't know why I got banned. We all seen it. I have no clue why I got banned. The only thing I can say is - they seen that I hit 87,000 viewers. They like, 'Hold on, this n***a going crazy! We gotta do something about this.' I don't know what I did, y'all. Y'all tell me, what did I do this time?"

Furthermore, the content creator claimed that "all he did was talk s**t like everybody," presumably referring to the recent controversy involving Zoe Spencer. He also claimed that he did not violate Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS) by using offensive language.

