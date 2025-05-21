SoLLUMINATI receives second Twitch ban within a month

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI's" grand return to streaming on May 1, 2025, has been shadowed by suspensions and drama. Within 20 days of his return after a five-year hiatus, the streamer's channel was taken down twice. In addition, he found himself in a heated online back-and-forth with an associate of Twitch's Kai Cenat, Zoe Spencer.

Jayvontay's comeback was short-lived, as he was banned on May 3, 2025, for reportedly using a transphobic slur during a livestream. The ban lasted about a day and a half, with his account being reinstated on May 5, 2025.

Interestingly, Kick megastar Adin Ross foreshadowed SoLLUMINATI's second suspension, which happened on May 21, 2025, claiming that the latter would "eventually get banned on Twitch," and stated that the platform was looking "for any way to take him down."

Considering this, Ross extended an opportunity for Jayvontay to take his talents to Kick, offering him a guaranteed spot on the platform under any conditions. SoLLUMINATI himself expressed uncertainty about his Twitch channel after his first ban on May 3, 2025. Here's what the streamer had to say then:

"So look, I don't really feel safe. Twitch, I had a talk with a few guys yesterday. And I also talked to some Twitch staff and people just trying to make sure I am okay... I don't know the future of my streaming sh*t with Twitch. I don't know."

As of this writing, Twitch has yet to release an official statement regarding the second suspension. Currently, Jayvontay's channel displays the following message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

Looking at SoLLUMINATI's Twitch performance before his second ban on the platform

SoLLUMINATI's Twitch growth expanded as he returned from his hiatus (Image via TwitchTracker.com)

When SoLLUMINATI departed from streaming in September 2020, he averaged about 10,000 viewers per stream, with a maximum viewership of 16,380 concurrent live viewers at the time.

Since his return on May 1, 2025, his channel's average viewership hovers around the 18,500 mark. His most recent stream on May 20, 2025, broke personal records, reaching a max viewership of nearly 76,000 live viewers at a point.

This significant surge can be partly attributed to his ongoing online feud with Zoe Spencer. For those unaware, the feud centers on Jayvontay's accusations that Spencer "humiliates men" during her streams and is an "industry plant." The latter has refuted these claims, asserting her authenticity and challenging his criticisms.

