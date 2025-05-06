SoLLUMINATI is unsure about his future on Twitch after getting unbanned

Livestreamer Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" went live on Twitch on May 5, 2025, hours after getting unbanned after getting suspended for roughly a day. For those out of the loop, the popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer's channel was banned on May 3. While the official reason has not been divulged, many think it was because he had used the transphobic T-word slur during his broadcast.

Regardless of the reason, SoLLUMINATI has now returned on Twitch and announced that he was not sure about his future on the platform after stating that he did not feel safe:

"So look, I don't really feel safe. Twitch, I had a talk with a few guys yesterday. And I also talked to some Twitch staff and people just trying to make sure I am okay. And bro, I'm going to be honest with you all, I don't know the future of my streaming sh*t with Twitch. I don't know."

The streamer also claimed that he still did not understand how he got banned in the first place:

"And I know I can't really talk about all these other streamers and all that, and streaming on other apps and sh*t, because everything gets TOS on here. I still don't understand how I got banned."

"I don't want to hold nothing back": SoLLUMINATI says he doesn't feel safe on Twitch

SoLLUMINATI already made his feelings about feeling unsafe on Twitch known on his May 4 YouTube live stream. He reiterated that feeling on his most recent broadcast on Twitch, and noted that he doesn't want to hold himself back, insinuating that he might get banned again if he is his natural self:

"I don't want to say too much, but I just don't feel safe on Twitch, you all. I don't feel safe. All I really want to do is just really be myself. I don't want to hold nothing back. I am not trying to down anybody, that's the thing, I'm just chilling! But natural me, I just sometimes I might say something and it ain't even out of... You got to know me to know that I am really not on serious sh*t."

SoLLUMINATI also said that he fears getting banned again, and talked about losing motivation because of it:

"I don't really know my future with streaming on Twitch. I don't. I'm just being honest with you all. The last thing I want to do is just getting banned again, just be feeling all down and feeling all left out. I'm losing motivation and sh*t."

Timestamp 0:05:00

The Twitch streamer had been on a roughly 5-year-long hiatus from the platform and went live on May 1 to much fanfare. He went live on consecutive days, but got banned on May 3 before returning on May 5. While he has expressed his hesitation about his future on the platform, SoLLUMINATI did go live for almost three hours today.

