"I don't feel safe on Twitch": SoLLUMINATI makes his feelings known on getting banned after using transphobic slur on livestream

Popular internet personality Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" has spoken out after getting banned from Twitch. For those unaware, on May 3, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community that SoLLUMINATI's official Twitch channel had been banned for the first time.

While neither the streamer nor the platform has revealed the reason for the suspension, several netizens speculated that the action was taken because SoLLUMINATI used a transphobic slur live on stream.

In a 49-second video posted on X, Javontay was heard saying the following:

"I have no problem with gays, bisexuals, tr****es. Bro, every gay person I met throughout my life, it was probably, like, two gay n****s in my school, when I was in high school. They didn't bother nobody. They just hung with girls. Y'all don't know how gay n****s is. They didn't bother nobody."

On May 4, 2025, SoLLUMINATI took to YouTube to break his silence regarding the Twitch ban. Claiming that he "doesn't feel safe" on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, the 32-year-old said:

"I want to be honest with y'all - this is the most love and just chill I have ever been in throughout my whole YouTube career. It was no drama. It was so peaceful. It was all love. And I still got banned? I'mma be honest with y'all - I don't feel safe on Twitch. I don't. I can't. And I dropped videos about this s**t in the past. I dropped it on Twitch. So, I was telling y'all, like, you have so much freedom to do stuff on other platforms and stuff."

The Michigan native went on to say that he was "harmless" while broadcasting on Twitch:

"And on Twitch, it's like, I can't even... bro, I was harmless! Y'all seen it. I didn't do nothing! I didn't do nothing! And people keep clipping s**t thinking of what I did. Bro, I can't say... they talking about ToS and certain words you can't say. Like, bro, my n***a, I didn't do nothing, man. I didn't do s**t."

SoLLUMINATI reveals Adin Ross texted him after he got banned from Twitch

After asserting that he had "done nothing" that warranted his suspension from Twitch, SoLLUMINATI revealed that Kick streamer Adin Ross contacted him about his ban.

Detailing their conversation, the content creator said:

"N***a, I'm driving, I told y'all n***as on TikTok, n***a I almost crashed! Adin texted me. I said, 'What the f**k?!' Adin texted me and said, 'Bro, you're banned?' Like, what the f**k! Of course, Adin texts me. How did you know before everybody? I found out from you."

Timestamp - 01:38

SoLLUMINATI isn't the only popular streamer whose Twitch channel was recently banned. On April 26, 2025, gacha games content creator John "Tectone" made headlines when his channel was temporarily taken down.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More