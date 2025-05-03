"Ethan is so f**king disingenuous": Alleged Twitch staff member's comments on Ethan Klein vs HasanAbi debate go viral

An alleged Twitch staff member's comments on Ethan Klein during his debate with Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," have gone viral. On May 2, 2025, X user @Awk20000 posted an image of a series of messages from Twitch user Shembles, who had a badge next to their name, indicating that they were a member of the platform's staff.

While seemingly expressing their displeasure with Ethan Klein, the alleged Twitch employee wrote:

"this guy... man what are we doing here? oh s**t even less than 2 seconds of playtime. THIS IS TRANSFORMATIVE YOU GODDAMN FOOL. excume me lmao. what? enjoyed the 2 seconds of the clip we got to see. why's he bringing up KFC? what? Ethan is so f**king disingenuous. how long has this been going now?"

Alleged Twitch employee's messages, where they commented on the Ethan Klein vs HasanAbi debate (Image via x.com/Awk20000)

@Awk20000's post has garnered significant traction on X, and netizens had a lot to say about the situation.

"cc @TheOmniLiberal [Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny's" X handle] proof of the extreme partisan moderation we got em" X user @gosuprime022 wrote."

"Bezos needs to do something" X user @_BrandonS101 stated.

"I wish twitch would've never changed the staff badge classification. There used to be categories. This staff might be a low level loser, who has no ban ability, but they could also be an admin with permaban powers. Now we must assume they all do. Staff showing bias is even worse" X user @BasedBidoof remarked.

"Does not shock me at all. If this livestream and what was said from hasan was from anyone else they would be instantly banned." X user @KlashhGaming posted.

Twitch streamer and former OTK (One True King) member John "Tectone" also commented:

"What the f**k" Streamer Tectone replied.

When Ethan Klein received a temporary 30-day ban from Twitch for replaying the HasanAbi Content Nuke video

Ethan Klein made headlines on March 6, 2025, after receiving a 30-day Twitch ban. The decision was made after the podcaster rebroadcasted his Content Nuke video on HasanAbi.

During a live episode of the H3 Show, Klein learned about his Twitch suspension and revealed that his channel was shut down for "encouraging or glorifying extreme violence." Expressing his surprise, Ethan Klein exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! It got banned for encouraging or glorifying extreme violence! That's f**king...that's Hasan's content that is on your platform that he didn't get in trouble for! Holy f**k! Whoa!"

The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform eventually reinstated the 39-year-old's channel on the same day.

