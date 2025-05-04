Why was SoLLUMINATI banned? Twitch suspends streamer after he used transphobic slur

Twitch banned livestreamer Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" on May 3, 2025, following his third stream back on the streaming platform after being away for roughly five years. The news of the ban was first reported by the @StreamerBans bot on X, which noted that it was his first suspension on the Amazon-owned platform since 2019.

With over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, SoLLUMINATI has quite a large fanbase, and naturally, many were curious to know why Twitch decided to ban the streamer.

While the official reason has not been announced, clips of the streamer using the transphobic T-word slur on his May 3 stream have gone viral, with many attributing the ban to the usage of that word. In the clip, SoLLUMINATI was discussing the LGBTQ+ community when he uttered the T-word slur:

"I have no problem with gays, bisexuals, tra*****."

Even though most of what he went on to say after that was about him having no problem with the queer community, the usage of the transphobic T-word slur seems to be the reason why Twitch banned him. For context, the community guidelines state that the use of hateful slurs violates Twitch's TOS:

"[Streamers may not] Use hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual."

Moreover, Twitch has suspended creators for using the word before. Last year, Nickmercs got suspended for using the T-word slur on his live stream.

Many fans have called out the website for banning SoLLUMINATI. Here are some general reactions:

"no way they banned you for this," said @yoxics after sharing the T-word clip on X.

"Silencing the truth," claimed a fan.

"SET THE GOAT FREE," wrote another.

SoLLUMINATI apologizes after getting banned on Twitch

SoLLUMINATI has addressed the ban on his official account on X but did not talk about the reason behind the suspension. However, the streamer did apologize to his viewers for getting banned and wrote:

"I JUST GOT BANNED ON TWITCH!!! sorry yall"

It is unclear how long the ban will last, as the length of Twitch bans depends on various factors, including previous offences. Last year, Nickmercs was penalized with a seven-day suspension for using the transphobic slur.

SoLLUMINATI has been away from Twitch for roughly five years and made his comeback on May 1, 2025. The creator went live to talk about various things on that day, calling out Kanye West, aka Ye, for hanging out with Kick streamer N3on. He also claimed the rapper was "begging for attention" with his recent behavior.

