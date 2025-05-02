"Just begging for attention": SoLLUMINATI calls out Kanye West for hanging out with N3on

During his first Twitch broadcast in nearly five years, content creator Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" called out Kanye West, also known as Ye, for associating with Kick star N3on. SoLLUMINATI went live on May 1, 2025, and discussed various topics, including recent collaborations between West and streamers such as Sneako and N3on.

The internet personality criticized West's decision to engage with N3on and speculated that it came after he got "kicked out" from his previous social circles:

"I'm tired of this ni**a Kanye. Like bro, you've been eating for years, my ni**a. You've been with the Illuminati sh*t, the Jews, you've been doing all of this sh*t for 20+ f**king years. Now they've kicked your a** out of the club, now you want to be a streamer ni**a? Now you're mad at Playboi Carti? You're mad at everybody who wants to do what you've been doing for 20 years!

"You're mad at everybody that's still eating because you got kicked out, my ni**a. That's tough, my ni**a, that's tough! Now you're hanging with N3on? N3on, my ni**a? Do you not know who you're associating yourself with, my ni**a?"

Timestamp 1:47:10

SoLLUMINATI praised West's music catalog but criticized his recent behavior and described him as someone "begging for attention":

"I ain't going to lie, his music, his catalog, goated. But this sh*t he's being on? Man, that ni**as a thot, he's just begging for attention. Kanye, stop begging for attention my guy. Seriously, if you're really mad at the Jews, then say something like Kyrie did, say something about the Black Jews, and watch what happens to you."

SoLLUMINATI praises DDG on his return stream on Twitch

While SoLLUMINATI had much to criticize about Kanye West, he expressed admiration for other artists, most notably DDG. He praised DDG for his consistent presence on Twitch and highlighted the rapper’s success in the streaming space.

The streamer went as far as calling DDG "a master at content":

"Bro, one thing you've got to understand about this ni**a DDG, he's a master at content, bro. You can't do nothing around him, the ni**a is going to figure out a way to master that sh*t and do it. Bro, I ain't going to lie, every f**king body that's from my era going crazy now, just salute them. I have beef with nobody. I know some ni**as think I'm going to be upset or something. For what, my ni**a? For what?"

In related news, DDG recently offered IShowSpeed a staggering multi-million dollar deal to appear on a track from his upcoming album, Blame The Chat.

