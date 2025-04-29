DDG is willing to give IShowSpeed millions of dollars to be in his music video

Twitch streamer and hip-hop artist Darryl "DDG" has said that he is willing to give YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" millions of dollars to have the 20-year-old streaming personality appear in his music video. Getting a rough estimate of the amount of money IShowSpeed might charge for an appearance in the video, DDG claimed that the streamer may want around 2 million dollars.

Talking to his Twitch audience about the possibility of having IShowSpeed partake in the shooting of his music video, DDG said:

"How is it going to cost me? How much you going to charge me, Speed? I know YouTube ain't got subs, I know they got members. I come in roughly around like two million. Two million dollars, three hours shoot."

"Let me know bro": DDG asks IShowSpeed to consider his offer to appear in his music video

Being a prominent streamer on Twitch, DDG has previously collaborated with fellow streamers, such as FaZe member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax." The two even produced a song while on stream together, Pink Dreads, which eventually went viral online.

On the other side, IShowSpeed is also known for his major collaborations, specifically during his IRL broadcasts. The streamer's recent visit to China saw him meet up with major Chinese celebrities and internet stars, including Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony singer Wowkie Zhang.

Now, DDG seems to have set his sights on a collaboration with IShowSpeed, with DDG wanting the latter to do a short cameo in one of his music videos. Putting forward his proposal to IShowSpeed during his Twitch broadcast, DDG said:

"Quick little cameo, take forty minutes of your time. You let me know, bro."

In other news, IShowSpeed recently jokingly responded to YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" post asking for volunteers to go up in a hypothetical match-up against a gorilla, in line with the ongoing internet meme about a battle between a hundred humans and an ape.

