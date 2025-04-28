IShowSpeed responds to MrBeast saying he wants to test 100 men fighting a gorilla

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" has seemingly agreed to participate in Jimmy "MrBeast's" parody challenge involving a hundred men supposedly going up against a gorilla in a battle. IShowSpeed announced his intention to volunteer in a reply to the original X post made by Jimmy that showcased a hypothetical YouTube thumbnail of a video that would be made on the "battle".

To those unaware, a hypothetical match between humans and a gorilla has become a widespread topic of discussion on the internet, spawning memes and parodies similar to the image posted by MrBeast. Thus, the post made by the YouTuber asking for volunteers is seemingly him taking part in the ongoing joke.

In his post, Jimmy wrote:

"Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?"

Replying to this, IShowSpeed made a hilarious, sarcastic post about how "strong" he is:

"No joke when i get angry my friends hold me back at school bc im kinda strong and sometimes if I'm really angry my eyes turn red no joke once my eyes turned red and we had to go in lock so"

Jokingly confirming IShowSpeed's place as one of the hundred supposed volunteers, MrBeast wrote:

"Only 99 more"

MrBeast gets embroiled in controversy after he and his fiancée reposted the N-word on X

While partaking in the aforementioned ongoing internet meme about the outcome of a potential match-up between a hundred humans and a gorilla, Jimmy's fiancée, Thea Booysen, replied to a post by user @DreamChasnMike. This user had used the N-word to describe the hundred individuals who would be hypothetically involved in the battle.

After Booysen quote-tweeted the post, Jimmy did the same, asking if he should test the idea out. Despite the posts being eventually deleted, the matter was picked up by @DramaAlert, with netizens reacting to the entire ordeal and contemplating whether the couple's social media accounts had been "hacked".

In other news, MrBeast recently released a video in which an individual named Byron was made to go through seven "death traps" for a chance to win a half-million-dollar cash prize. However, these tasks were no joke, with one even involving a live bear.

