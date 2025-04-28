"Had to be hacked": Internet reacts to MrBeast and his fiancée reposting the N-word on X

Jimmy "MrBeast" and his fiancée, Thea Booysen, are at the center of a controversy after the couple reposted an X post containing the N-word slur on April 27, 2025. While Jimmy has since deleted his repost, Thea Booysen's post is still up, leading many to speculate about their accounts being hacked.
MrBeast and his fiancée were replying to X user @DreamChasnMike, who, in an April 25 post, claimed that 100 people could beat one gorilla if they were dedicated. The post, however, also contained the racial N-word slur, which is derogatory toward Black people.
"I think 100 ni**as could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh*t," @DreamChasnMike wrote on X.
On April 27, Thea Booysen quote-tweeted the post with an artistic depiction of the Roman Colosseum and said:
"We used to have the Roman Colosseum to test these things. The men yearn for the arena."
A few hours later, MrBeast reposted it in a now-deleted post and asked his followers if he should test it. The famous YouTuber wrote:
"Should I test this?"
While his post has since been deleted, @DramaAlert shared screenshots including Booysen's post on X. Since then, some viewers have started speculating whether the power couple has been hacked, while some view it as a non-issue.
"Had to be hacked." claimed one viewer.
"This can’t be real," said another.
Others defended MrBeast.
"So you can’t quote tweet another persons words??" asked an X user.
"And what is wrong with that ???" wrote another.
MrBeast has admitted to using "inappropriate language" in the past after being accused of being racist
Note: Sensitive content, reader's discretion is advised.
As one of the most popular YouTubers with over 385 million subscribers on his main channel, MrBeast has become one of the most recognizable names in the online space. While his philanthropic work and regular videos garner widespread praise, the YouTuber has also been part of numerous controversies during his career.
During the Ava Kris Tyson grooming scandal in 2024, accusations were leveled against Jimmy for having used racist and homophobic language. On July 24, 2024, Rosanna Pansino shared a short clip on X where MrBeast was seen talking about "selling N-word" and also using the homophobic F-word slur.
Within a week of this clip going viral, MrBeast's representative addressed the allegations in a statement to Associated Press, admitting that the YouTuber has used "inappropriate language" in the past. A part of the statement reads:
"When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny. Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language."
In related news, earlier this year, a contestant on MrBeast's Prime Video show, Beast Games, was accused of being racist towards other participants.