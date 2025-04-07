MrBeast flexes his fiancé's beauty at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Jimmy "MrBeast" made a couple of posts on social media on April 6, 2025, to "flex" his "beautiful fiancé", Thea Booysen. The famous YouTuber shared a photo and a clip of the couple on the red carpet at the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. For those out of the loop, the Breakthrough Prizes are a set of $3 million awards to recognize scientific advances in physics, life sciences, and mathematics.

MrBeast made an appearance at the 2025 iteration of the awards ceremony with Booysen. For those unaware, the two got engaged a few months ago, and the YouTuber shared the news with his followers on January 1, 2025. The couple had been dating for some time before that.

On April 6, 2025, Jimmy shared images of their outfits for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on X. He also made a subsequent post in the same thread, showering praise on his fiancé and claiming that her beauty was one of his biggest flexes. Sharing a short clip of them on the red carpet, he wrote:

"My biggest flex is how beautiful my fiancé is."

His fans were quick to chime in and had much to say about the couple. Here are some general reactions from X users:

"Love that you're so proud! You both look incredibly happy together - that's the real flex right there." said a fan.

"That's a flex in a flex. Congrat @MrBeast," wrote another.

Some of his followers listed the YouTuber's boast-worthy philanthropic achievements.

"Or 100s of wells in Africa or the fight against slavery in the cocoa industry, etc .." an X user chimed in.

Some thought Booysen should flex Jimmy's wealth as well:

"And her biggest flex is how rich her fiancé is 😂" claimed a follower.

For context, MrBeast is one of the richest YouTubers ever, with an estimated net worth of one billion USD.

Who is Thea Booysen? A brief life history of MrBeast's fiancé

MrBeast and Thea Booysen have reportedly been dating since 2022 and officially went public with their relationship in 2023. The two are currently engaged and have plans of being wedded on a remote island, as per an interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

Booysen is 27 years old and is from Cape Town, South Africa. She is an accomplished academic with degrees in law, psychology, and neuroscience. Last year, she shared a photo from her graduation from the University of Edinburgh on Instagram, noting that she had a Master's in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology.

Booysen met MrBeast when he was traveling to South Africa back in 2022. Other than being an academic, she also creates content. She has an infotainment channel on YouTube titled More Than Human, which has over 35K subscribers. She also has a separate gaming channel named TheaBeasty with over 42K subs and streams on Twitch under the same username.

