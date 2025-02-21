  • home icon
  • MrBeast drops bombshell when asked if he's a billionaire

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 21, 2025 08:26 GMT
MrBeast speaks on whether he is a billionaire (Image via YouTube/The Diary Of A CEO)
YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" might be the richest content creator right now. Many have dubbed him as YouTube's first-ever billionaire. This is backed by his big-budget shows and events. For instance, his Beast Games (on Prime) reportedly cost him a whopping $100 million (according to Business Insider), including a $25 million worth of giveaways.

During a podcast episode with Steven Bartlett on The Diary Of A CEO channel, Jimmy was asked if he is indeed worth a billion dollars. To this, the YouTube star replied:

"On paper, yeah. But in my actual bank account, I have less than a million dollars, so..."
Does MrBeast pay himself? YouTuber answers questions about his business

MrBeast sat down with YouTuber and podcaster Steven Bartlett to answer some interesting questions, particularly about his business. The YouTube star is not just a content creator but also an entrepreneur. When asked if he pays himself from his businesses, Jimmy said:

"A little bit. But, I also have some assistance with things like that. I try to pay myself what I spend on personally a month so I stay even."
He also gave his view on businesses:

"Money is a fuel to grow business...You find a business that you enjoy, better for Mother Nature, Earth, or people, and there you go, you have a fulfilled life...When I'm 70, I just don't wanna look back at have regrets."
Steven Bartlett also questioned him about Beast Games. The game show became a huge success within the online community. Commenting on a possible Season 2 of the show, Jimmy quipped:

"Amazon, let's get Season 2 in the books already. Come on, sign a contract."

He also spoke about the massive infrastructure that he had to invest in during the filming of Beast Games:

"We broke a world record for most camera cables. The millions of dollars we had to spend on storage, millions of dollars on the control room, millions upon millions of dollars of hardware to edit, the actual infrastructure to actually do that is incredibly difficult."
According to Forbes, MrBeast's net worth is currently estimated at $85 million as of October 2024. However, this figure is merely an estimate. Jimmy also owns businesses like Feastables and Lunchly, both of which generate significant revenue.

Edited by Angad Sharma
