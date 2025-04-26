MrBeast announces new YouTube video with real bear and explosions

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" made a post on X to announce the release of his newest video on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. The 26-year-old content creator revealed that the video involves a real bear, explosions, as well as a segment in which cars are driven through a minefield.

Ad

The video, titled Would You Risk Drowning for $500,000?, involves a participant, named Byron, taking up seven tasks, which MrBeast termed as "death traps." Giving his fans a peek into the contents of the video through his post on X, MrBeast wrote:

"New video has a real bear, explosions, a big minefield with cars driving thru it, more explosions, lots of money, etc. GO WATCH."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MrBeast releases new video involving a real bear and a $500,000 cash prize

Ad

Within an hour of MrBeast's new video being released, it has already garnered over 343,000 likes and 3.4 million views. The video starts off with Byron being chained to a heavy rock while on a boat, as MrBeast explains the premise of the 25-minute-long video.

Talking directly to his audience, MrBeast revealed that the rock would eventually pull Byron to the "bottom of the ocean," making it the first of the seven "death traps" set by him.

Ad

He stated:

"When this chain runs out, it's going to pull him to the bottom of the ocean. And this is only the first of the seven death traps we have planned for him, like balancing hundreds of feet in the air, stealing from a thousand-pound grizzly bear, driving through a literal minefield, and so much more. And if he can survive all of that, I'll give him half a million dollars."

Ad

Known for major collaborations, MrBeast seems to have taken an interest in producing content alongside Indian cricket batsman Virat Kohli, asking the latter to appear in his YouTube video. The YouTuber made a post on X to make the request.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More