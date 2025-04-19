"It's been a blast": MrBeast announces return of his gaming channel with new video on YouTube

On April 19, 2025, Jimmy "MrBeast" took to X to announce the return of his gaming channel on YouTube. For context, the YouTuber had not uploaded on the channel since December 2024, with his last video being "50 YouTubers Fight For $100,000."

Ad

His latest release is titled "$1 vs $25,000 Build Challenge", where he challenged the top Minecraft builders to compete for a prize money of $25,000. Jimmy shared a post on X announcing the video:

"We brought back our gaming channel! It’s been a blast gaming with the boys again and new videos every other Saturday starting now."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video had different levels ranging from $1 to $25,000, where each player had to build according to the allotted themes. It also featured the latest Feastables Birthday Cake Bar which was launched to commemorate the YouTuber's birthday. In the end, the challenge was won by IcyBuildsMC.

An overview of MrBeast's gaming channel

Ad

Jimmy established MrBeast Gaming in 2020 as an extension of his primary channel. The channel specialises in interactive gaming content, with each video featuring an over-the-top challenge and generous prize money.

Some of the streamers who have participated in these challenges include Chandler, Ava Tyson, and Carl, who are also well acquainted with the YouTuber. The channel has featured various games like Minecraft, Among Us, Fortnite, and Roblox.

With over 30 million subscribers, it has become one of the most successful gaming channels on YouTube. It has a total of 143 videos, which have accumulated 8,703,942,559 views. The most viewed upload on the channel is World's Largest Explosion!, having amassed over 234 million views.

Ad

Also read: What happened at the MrBeast Experience in Las Vegas? Fans demand refunds amid controversy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandita Kala Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.



Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.



When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.



Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art. Know More