"It's been a blast": MrBeast announces return of his gaming channel with new video on YouTube

On April 19, 2025, Jimmy "MrBeast" took to X to announce the return of his gaming channel on YouTube. For context, the YouTuber had not uploaded on the channel since December 2024, with his last video being "50 YouTubers Fight For $100,000."
His latest release is titled "$1 vs $25,000 Build Challenge", where he challenged the top Minecraft builders to compete for a prize money of $25,000. Jimmy shared a post on X announcing the video:
"We brought back our gaming channel! It’s been a blast gaming with the boys again and new videos every other Saturday starting now."
The video had different levels ranging from $1 to $25,000, where each player had to build according to the allotted themes. It also featured the latest Feastables Birthday Cake Bar which was launched to commemorate the YouTuber's birthday. In the end, the challenge was won by IcyBuildsMC.
An overview of MrBeast's gaming channel
Jimmy established MrBeast Gaming in 2020 as an extension of his primary channel. The channel specialises in interactive gaming content, with each video featuring an over-the-top challenge and generous prize money.
Some of the streamers who have participated in these challenges include Chandler, Ava Tyson, and Carl, who are also well acquainted with the YouTuber. The channel has featured various games like Minecraft, Among Us, Fortnite, and Roblox.
With over 30 million subscribers, it has become one of the most successful gaming channels on YouTube. It has a total of 143 videos, which have accumulated 8,703,942,559 views. The most viewed upload on the channel is World's Largest Explosion!, having amassed over 234 million views.
