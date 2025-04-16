What happened at the MrBeast Experience in Las Vegas? Fans demand refunds amid controversy

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson hosted "The MrBeast Experience" at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Apparently, the show, tickets for which cost $1,000, left fans disappointed and asking for a refund. Moreover, the streamer also agreed that the whole deal was "subpar".

The experience included a three-night stay, and attendees were promised a "mystery bag" and exclusive merchandise. The streamer also said there would be a $10,000 gift voucher for one lucky winner.

According to the fans, they were asked to stay in their hotel rooms and wait for the package. They waited in their room for two days and got a box of chocolates. One of the attendees, Theresa Metta, described her experience as such:

“It had kids’ shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt. If you go to the store to get their merchandise right now, all this stuff is on clearance for $9. We were told we’d get exclusive merch. Obviously, that’s not the case.”

Fans are outraged after the MrBeast Experience

The MrBeast Experience drew in his fans, but they seemingly did not receive what they had anticipated. One of the first complaint videos regarding the event was uploaded on Instagram by user JamieYPhotography. In the video, she stated:

"We’re at Resorts World for the MrBeast Experience, and this is horrible, horrible. We arrived yesterday, and nobody really had any information. We were told we had to wait in our room for the (merch) bag."

Another fan was heard complaining:

"These kids, these young adults, these influencers, they wanted to see Jimmy. They thought people were gonna be here. They thought there was an experience."

One of the attendees, going by @TuckerManee on X, also made a post, stating that he had been waiting in his room for far too long during the event:

"yoooooo Mr beast I’m at resorts world doing your experience and it’s been 24 hrs and nothing…. Where’s the experience??Is there gonna be any activity’s or anything? Waiting in room lol."

Donaldson has responded to the situation, stating that his team is trying to make it up to the disappointed fans by inviting them to his studio.

In other news, Donaldson recently announced how Feastables plans to end child labor on chocolate farms in West Africa.

