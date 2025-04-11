MrBeast announces how Feastables plans to end child labor on chocolate farms in West Africa

Jimmy "MrBeast" has been vocal about the involvement of child labor and exploitation of minors on cocoa farms in West Africa. On April 10, 2025, the YouTuber released a short video announcing that his chocolate company Feastables was taking steps to combat the situation.

In a minute-long video he posted on X dated April 10, MrBeast claimed that "Big Chocolate" pays farmers as little as less than a dollar a day on average. He further claimed that this low pay results in 45% of children in cocoa communities working in child labor.

He went on to explain that there are Feastables policies in place to help children being exploited in the West African cocoa trade. The YouTuber said that his chocolate company was taking these three steps to end child labor:

"First, we pay 100% of our cocoa farmers a Living Income Reference Price. It is a benchmark set by Fairtrade to ensure farmers earn enough where they can afford housing, food, and other basic necessities."

"Second, 100% of our cocoa is Fairtrade certified, which is the gold standard for ethical certification. They have rigorous standards that protect the livelihoods of small farmers and farm workers."

"Third, the farms Feastables works with are actively implementing child labor monitoring and remediation systems. So that the kids can get off the farms and into schools."

MrBeast concluded his video with a message for consumers, urging them not to support the "status quo" and to buy his chocolate instead:

"The next time you are in an American chocolate aisle, you have a decision to make. Support the status quo, or you can eat Feastables and say enough is enough, you care how your chocolate is sourced."

MrBeast hopes he will be remembered for his fight against child labor and not his YouTube channel

The famous YouTuber turned entrepreneur has openly criticized other chocolate companies in the United States for allegedly sourcing cocoa from farms that exploit child labor. On a podcast earlier this year, Jimmy announced that he aimed to make Feastables profitable and prove that sustainable and ethical chocolate sourcing can be done without incurring losses.

In the same thread on X where he released the video explaining the policies his chocolate company has adopted to fight child labor, MrBeast claimed that he wants to be remembered for his actions to "help the kids" and not his famous YouTube channel.

In the post on X, MrBeast wrote:

"If I’m remembered for anything, I hope it’s the work we’re doing to help kids in child labor, not my YouTube channel. I’m all in on this issue."

By all accounts, MrBeast is probably the most well-known and famous YouTuber on the planet. With over 380 million subscribers on his main channel, only time will tell if he is remembered for his anti-child labor policies or his YouTube legacy.

