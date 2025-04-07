"Literally changing lives": Fans react as MrBeast claims he rescued child slaves in Africa through his philanthropy project

YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” posted a new video on the Beast Philanthropy channel where he rescues children in Ghana. The content creator has built a surgical center to help children who do not have adequate medical care in the country. The YouTuber also highlighted the prevalent slavery in the country's fishing industry and has taken measures to help the victims. He revealed that all revenue from the philanthropy channel would go towards nonprofit initiatives.

MrBeast shared his YouTube video on X on April 7, 2025, after which it went viral with over 1.5 million views. One of the first replies on the content creator’s tweet was by X user @AuntSillyMe, who said:

“Literally changing lives.”

In the latest Beast Philanthropy video, Jimmy explained the problems he noticed in Ghana’s fishing industry. The YouTuber said:

“In Ghana, sadly, countless children are abandoned and fall victim and become slaves to the fishing industry, and after speaking to the countless locals, I came to the heartbreaking realisation that being rescued is only the beginning of their struggle. Even for those fortunate enough to escape, years of relentless abuse and exploitation have left them in desperate need of medical care. Yet there are no adequate medical facilities to give them the medical facilities that they so urgently require.”

He revealed a large-scale medical facility in the video that supports the victims of slavery. The YouTuber worked with the Ghana Make A Difference (GMAD) foundation to offer surgeries to those who needed them.

This was the content creator's second major initiative in the region. He recently gave away free breakfasts to African schools in Ghana to discourage child labor. X users praised the initiative. Here are some of the top comments:

“MrBeast doing more than most African leaders have done in the last decades. Thanks for lending a helping hand,” said X user @withAlvin_.

“That video was so powerful and important! The work you're doing with Beast Philanthropy is truly making a difference. It’s amazing how you’re using your platform to shine light on such serious issues and support these kids. Hats off to you!” commented X user @metrinegaming.

However, not everyone was pleased with MrBeast’s initiative. The content creator received criticism for not helping Americans through his initiatives. Here is what a few had to say online:

“I am all for helping people in the world. We just have a lot of Americans in America that need help,” commented X user @Duke3God.

“How about you help Americans if you’re going to virtue signal for profit,” asked X user @scotchscotchz.

“They have been dumping billions into Africa for decades, and no change. Perhaps focusing on problems at home might be a better use of your resources,” X user @combat_matrix wrote.

MrBeast responds to critics claiming he does not help Americans

With internet users alleging that the content creator does not help Americans, MrBeast put out a follow-up tweet to address the concerns. He said:

“We do routine food drives in America and give millions of meals away for free to Americans each year. If I listed out all the projects we’ve done in America this tweet would be a book. Yet everytime I help people in Africa my top reply is I don’t help my own country lol.”

Jimmy has been critical of the United States' healthcare system and has worked towards helping Americans. He runs the Beast Pantry charitable venture that helps Americans suffering from food insecurity.

